Ohio high school football third round OHSAA playoff schedule





(This story has been updated to add the games' sites.) Here are the pairings for the third round of the 2024 Ohio high school playoffs. The games, which are regional semifinals, are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Central Ohio teams are in bold. Division I Region 1 1. Mentor (12-0) vs. 5. Canton McKinley (8-4) at Medina High School's Ken Dukes Stadium 7. Lakewood St. Edward (7-5) vs. 3. Perrysburg (10-2) at Elyria High School Mercy Field at Ely Stadium Region 2 8. Huber Heights Wayne (7-5) vs 5. Hilliard Davidson (8-4) at Miami Trace High School Tonys Welding and Fabrication Stadium 14. Dublin Coffman (4-8) vs. 2. Centerville (9-3) at Springfield High School Wildcat Stadium Region 3 1. Olentangy Freedom (10-2) vs 5. Upper Arlington (10-2) at Westerville Central High School 7. Pickerington North (10-2) vs 6. Olentangy Berlin (10-2) in the DeSales Alumni Stadium Region 4 1. Cincinnati Moeller (11-1) vs. 4. Cincinnati Princeton (10-2) at Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium 2. West Chester Lakota West (11-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-3) at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium in Cincinnati Princeton High School Division II Region 5 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (12-0) vs. 4. Austintown-Fitch (9-3) at Ravenna High School Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field 2. Akron Hoban (10-2) vs. 3. Macedonia Nordonia (10-2) at Barberton High School Sharkey Stadium Region 6 1. Avon (12-0) vs. 5. Wadsworth (11-1) at Strongsville High School Pat Catan Stadium 2. Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (12-0) at Bellevue High School First National Bank Field Region 7 1. Large walnut (11-1) vs. 4. Ashland (12-0) at Marion Harding High School Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium 3. Massillon Washington (10-2) vs. 7. Teays Valley (8-4) at Zanesville High School's Sulsberger Stadium Region 8 1. Cincinnati Anderson (12-0) vs. 5. Cincinnati Mount Healthy (10-2) at Lakota East High School 2. Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 6. Harrison (10-2) at Hamilton Ross High School Division III Region 9 1. Youngstown Ursuline (11-1) vs. 4. Aurora (11-1) at North Canton Hoover High School Memorial Stadium 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (11-1) vs. 3. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (10-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium Region 10 1. Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) vs. 12. Lexington (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) vs. 3. Cleveland Benedictine (10-2) at North Royalton High School's Serpentini Stadium Region 11 1. Watterson (12-0) vs 4. Lick Valley (11-1) at Licking Heights High School Hornet Stadium 2. Steubenville (12-0) vs. 11. Dover (9-3) at Carrollton High School Warrior Stadium Region 12 8. St. Mary's Memorial (10-2) vs. 4. London (12-0) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium 2. Wapakoneta (12-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (11-1) at Troy High School Memorial Stadium Division IV Region 13 1. Mentor Lake Catholic (12-0) vs. 5. Cleveland Glenville (9-3) at Painesville Riverside High School 2. Perry (11-1) vs. 3. Streetsboro (12-0) at Burton Berkshire High School Great Lakes Cheese Stadium Region 14 1. Sandusky Perkins (11-1) vs. No. 13 Napoleon (7-5) at Millbury Lake High School Community Stadium 2. Shelby (12-0) vs. 3. Ontario (11-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field Region 15 1. St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 13. Millersburg West Holmes (7-5) at New Philadelphia High School Quaker Stadium 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (12-0) vs. 3. New Lexington (11-1) at Coshocton High School Stewart Field Region 16 9. Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-3) vs. 5. Cincinnati Taft (10-2) at Milford High School Eagle Stadium Powered by Cullen Electric 10. Kettering Alter (7-5) vs. 6. Cleves Taylor (10-2) at Fairfield High School Christy Rose Dennis Stadium Division V Region 17 1. Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (10-2) at Minerva High School Dr. Robert Hines Stadium 2. Akron Manchester (11-1) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (10-2) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium Region 18 1. Milan Edison (12-0) vs. 5. Pemberville Eastwood (11-1) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stage 2. Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 3. Oak Harbor (12-0) at Maumee High School Kazmaier Stadium Region 19 1. Ironton (11-1) vs. 4. Harvest preparation (9-2) at Waverly High School Raidiger Field 7. Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (8-4) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium Region 20 1. Jamestown Greeneview (12-0) vs. 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (10-2) at Fairborn High School Skyhawk Stadium 2. West Liberty-Salem (11-1) and 3. Waynesville (9-3) at Dayton Welcome Stadium Division VI Region 21 1. Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4. Columbia Station Columbia (10-2) at Brooklyn High School Coach Jerry Younger Field 2. New Middletown Springfield (9-2) vs. 2. 6. Dalton (8-3) at Alliance Marlington High School Region 22 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-0) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium 2. Bluffton (11-1) vs. 3. Toledo Ottawa Hills (10-1) at the Defiance High School Fred Brown Athletic Complex Region 23 1. Grandview Heights (11-0) vs. 4. Beverly Fort Frye (9-3) at Logan High School Chieftain Stadium 2. Galion Northmor (12-0) vs. 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (11-1) at Newark White Field Region 24 1. Coldwater (11-1) vs. 5. St. Bernard Elmwood Place (10-2) at Trotwood-Madison High School Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex 2. Cincinnati Country Day (11-1) vs. 3. Anna (9-3) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium Division VII Region 25 9. Cuyahoga Heights (7-4) and 5. Warren JFK (10-2) at Orwell Grand Valley High School 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (11-1) at 3. Malvern (11-1) at Massillon Perry High School Wakefield Stadium Region 26 1. Columbus Grove (12-0) vs. 4. Sycamore Mohawk (10-2) at Fostoria High School Memorial Stadium 15. Delphos St. Johns (5-7) vs. 11. Leipsic (8-4) at Ottawa-Glandorf High School's Titan Stadium Region 27 1. Danville (10-2) vs. 5. Corning Miller (10-2) at Thornville Sheridan High School Paul Culver Jr. Stadium 2. Beaver Eastern (12-0) vs. 3. Bowerston Conotton Valley (9-3) at Heath High School Swank Field Region 28 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4. Ansonia (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium 2. Minster (10-2) vs. 3. Cincinnati College Prep (9-2) at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium Get more high school sports news by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/10/ohio-high-school-football-ohsaa-playoff-schedule-thrid-round/76170673007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos