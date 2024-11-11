North Carolina State University





CHAPEL HILL, NC – The NC State women's tennis team wrapped up play at the ITA Sectional Championship, played at the Chewning Tennis Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Four Pack student-athletes played this weekend for a chance to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship. Mia Slama went 1-1 this weekend. The freshman opened the tournament with a 6-4, 6-0 straight set victory over No. 49 Duke's Katie Codd. She would then fall to Virginia's No. 74 Elaine Chervinsky in a hard-fought match, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Slama went 9-3 in singles this fall. No. 108 Gabriella Broadfoot dropped her opening match to South Carolina's Sarah Hammer, 6-4, 6-3. She would then make a big run in the consolation round, starting with a win in the first match over Princeton's Alice Ferlito, 4-6, 6-2 (10-7). Broadfoot then defeated Mirabelle Brettkelly of Yale 6-3, 6-2 before losing to Danielle Hack of UMass 4-6, 2-6. No. 85 Kristina Paskauskas & Jasmine Conway defeated Penn's Eileen Wang & Sabine Rutlauka 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in doubles. In the quarterfinals, the duo fell to Virginia's No. 30 Martina Genis Salas & Annabelle Xu, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6 (6-10). The full results are below :

Thursday November 7

Mia Slama (NCSU) final No. 49 Katie Codd (Duke) 6-4, 6-0

Sarah Hammer (USC) def. No. 108 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) 6-4, 6-3

No. 85 Kristina Paskauskas & Jasmine Conway (NCSU) final Eileen Wang & Sabine Rutlauka (Penn), 76 (7-2), 6-3 Friday November 8 No. 74 Elaine Chervinsky (UVA) def. Mia Slama (NCSU) 6-3, 76 (7-3)

Consolation: No. 108 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) final Alice Ferlito (Princeton) 4-6, 6-2 (10-7)

No. 30 Martina Genis Salas & Annabelle Xu (Virginia) def. No. 85 Kristina Paskauskas & Jasmine Conway (NCSU) 7-6 (7-2), 3-6 (6-10) Saturday November 9 Consolation: No. 108 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) final Mirabelle Brettkelly (Yale) 6-3, 6-2 Sunday November 10th Consolation: Danielle Hack (UMass) def. No. 108 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) 4-6, 2-6 The NCAA singles and doubles championships are next, taking place November 19-24 in Waco, Texas. Broadfoot and Maddy Zampardo have qualified for doubles.

