Not the worst lead for the Islanders, I guess





Of all the leads the New York Islanders have scored over the last few seasons, last night was probably the one that bothered me the least. Since the wave of injuries hit, it was the first time this had happened, and the Devils from New Jersey are good. The equalizer was a bit of bad luck, and the match winner only came because Jack Hughes cheated. I said the Islanders needed five out of six points from the three games before heading west, and they got them. Now let's see how they do when they go there. Islanders news About last night: Whatever my feelings about the blown lead, the fact remains that they wasted another point. [LHH]

Simon Holmstrom had a two-point evening for himself, including a beautiful move on his goal. [Islanders]

Ilya Sorokin created another gem that was ultimately wasted. [Newsday]

It wasn't their best game in the first two periods, but they responded in the third… for a while anyway. [NY Post]

The Islanders haven't technically trailed against the Devils this season. So that's nice. Isaiah George also topped the 24 minute mark and looked great. [NYI Skinny]

Something to consider: Patrick Roy was asked about Isle's attitude on the bench as the Devils recovered from a two-goal deficit in the third period. “You mean their asses were tight?” Roy said, no, that wasn't the case. Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 10, 2024 Furthermore: Anders Lee has done well since returning to the top line; He revives this season. [Newsday]

Kyle MacLean had a very good relationship with his junior coach, Bob Jones, and has missed him immensely since Jones passed away from ALS in August. [NY Post]

Cole Eiserman has been dominating so far as a freshman, and if he continues like this, this could be his only season in college. [THN] Elsewhere Yesterday's NHL scores including the Jets set the record for the best 15-game start in NHL history by dominating the Stars, as well as the Senators beating the Bruins in overtime and the Avalanche coming back against the Hurricanes. Brock Boeser will be out indefinitely with an upper body injury, likely a head injury. [NHL]

Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro is on waivers. I remember him being an untouchable prospect. He's a righty, and the Oilers, who need a righty more than the Isles, are ahead of the Isles in the waiver order. Still, it wouldn't shock me if the Islanders staked a claim with their LTIR space. [Sportsnet]

Among the rumors are Mike Reilly's demoted status and the Penguins recalling Tristan Jarry from his conditioning stint. [NHL]

The new PWHL uniforms have been revealed now that the teams have names. [NHL]

The Hockey Hall of Fame induction festivities continue. [NHL]

