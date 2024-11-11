Sports
Tennis star Barbora Krejcikova slams commentator who made shocking comments about part of her body – as he apologizes profusely
- Barbora Krejcikova calls out commentator Jon Wertheim
- Wertheim was caught making a joke about her appearance
- Commentator has been taken off air indefinitely
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has slammed a tennis commentator after comments about her physical appearance he made over a shocking mistake on US TV network Tennis Channel.
Krejcikova took part in the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia last week, where she played Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals on Friday.
During coverage of the event, prominent tennis journalist Jon Wertheim, seemingly unaware he was live on air, commented on the size of Krejcikova's forehead.
'Who do you think I am, Barbora Krejcikova? he said.
“Look at the forehead when Krejcikova and Zheng enter the court.”
The clip was widely circulated on social media and Krejcikova issued a response calling for respect and professionalism from the media.
“As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional commentary,” Krejcikova wrote on social media.
'This is not the first time something like this has happened in the Netherlands [the] sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I believe it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.
Barbora Krejcikova (pictured) has fallen out with a tennis commentator following recent comments about her physical appearance
“These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the field. “I love tennis so much, and I want it to be represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level.”
Wertheim posted an apology to the tennis star on Sunday, saying his comment was “neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I strive to be.”
“During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some very regrettable off-air comments,” he wrote to X. “I acknowledge them. My apologies to them. I immediately reached out and apologized to the player.
'I participated in the Zoom show. During rehearsal we were shown an image of a player who had just participated. It showed her at an angle that made her forehead exaggerated. A few minutes later I was told to frame my Zoom.
'I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead look like the player in question.
The Wimbledon champion has called for respect and professionalism in the media
Commentator JonWertheim posted an apology to the tennis star on Sunday and was fired
“Someone in the control room came in and I joked back. Although this was a private rehearsal, this exchange was broadcast live inadvertently and without context.
'I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I aspire to be. I am responsible. I own this. I'm sorry.'
The Tennis Network has since taken Wertheim off the air, saying it “holds its employees to a standard of respect for others at all times, a standard that was not met at this time.”
|
