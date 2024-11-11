'What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?': Gambhir defends Rohit, Kohli

“They are incredibly tough guys (Rohit and Kohli), they have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to achieve a lot in the future.”

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir believes seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will bounce back in Australia. Photo: BCCI

India chief Gautam Gambhir slammed Australian batsman Ricky Ponting for his recent comments on Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat in Test cricket in recent years.

Ponting had recently said that Kohli's Test form over the last five years is a 'concern' but also opined that the Indian legend has what it takes to get back into form and there is no better place than Australia to do that .

“What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket. More importantly, I am not at all worried about Virat and Rohit,” Gambhir said during an interaction with the media before leaving for Australia , in Mumbai on Monday.

Kohli has just one fifty this year – 70 against Bangladesh in the Kanpur Test – while his last Test century came against West Indies in July 2023.

Someone, who averaged over 50 in Test cricket from 2016 to 2019, has managed just 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with two centuries since.

In 2024, the 36-year-old averaged just 22.72 in six games, the lowest of his career.

In a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said that had it not been for Kohli, survival in Test cricket would be difficult with such a dismal record.

“I recently saw a statistic about Virat that said he had scored only two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that's true, then I mean, that's a concern,” Ponting said .

“There's probably no one else who's probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman who has scored just two Test match hundreds in five years.”

“I've said it before about Virat, you never doubt the greats of the game. There's no doubt about it, he's a great play. He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves it to play against Australia.” And as I said, his record (in Australia) is very good. If there's a time for him to turn the tide, it would be this series.

“So I wouldn't be surprised if we see Virat making runs in the first game.”

Asked whether the form of India's two senior batters Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 93 and 91 runs respectively in the side's 0-3 defeat to New Zealand, is a matter of concern, Gambhir said: “Absolutely not.”

“They are incredibly tough guys, they have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to achieve a lot in the future.

“For me the most important thing is that they still work very hard and are still passionate. They want to achieve much more and that is something that is very important,” he added.

Gambhir said the hunger to do well is “incredibly important” for the Indian team, especially after the loss to the Kiwis.

“The hunger in that dressing room is incredibly important for me and also for the whole group of people, especially after what happened in the last series,” he said.

Indian batters were collectively exposed by New Zealand on a seam track in Bengaluru in the first Test and spin-friendly pitches for the last two Tests in Pune and Mumbai.

Gambhir said he does not expect Australia to prepare a certain kind of wickets for the five-Test series, which starts in Perth on November 22, and said India can win if they play to their potential on any surface.

“We have no control over the wickets they give. It's their wish, whatever they want to throw at us. We are absolutely ready to play in any conditions and we have all the bases (covered) out.

“What difference does it make if they give us turning lanes, jumping lanes or green wickets?”

“We still have to go out and do our job and play to our potential and play our best cricket, and we all know that if we play to our potential, if we play our best cricket, we can beat anyone on any given wicket .”he said.