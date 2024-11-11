Sports
'What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?': Gambhir defends Rohit, Kohli
“They are incredibly tough guys (Rohit and Kohli), they have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to achieve a lot in the future.”
IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir believes seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will bounce back in Australia. Photo: BCCI
India chief Gautam Gambhir slammed Australian batsman Ricky Ponting for his recent comments on Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat in Test cricket in recent years.
Ponting had recently said that Kohli's Test form over the last five years is a 'concern' but also opined that the Indian legend has what it takes to get back into form and there is no better place than Australia to do that .
“What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket. More importantly, I am not at all worried about Virat and Rohit,” Gambhir said during an interaction with the media before leaving for Australia , in Mumbai on Monday.
Kohli has just one fifty this year – 70 against Bangladesh in the Kanpur Test – while his last Test century came against West Indies in July 2023.
Someone, who averaged over 50 in Test cricket from 2016 to 2019, has managed just 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with two centuries since.
In 2024, the 36-year-old averaged just 22.72 in six games, the lowest of his career.
In a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said that had it not been for Kohli, survival in Test cricket would be difficult with such a dismal record.
“I recently saw a statistic about Virat that said he had scored only two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that's true, then I mean, that's a concern,” Ponting said .
“There's probably no one else who's probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman who has scored just two Test match hundreds in five years.”
“I've said it before about Virat, you never doubt the greats of the game. There's no doubt about it, he's a great play. He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves it to play against Australia.” And as I said, his record (in Australia) is very good. If there's a time for him to turn the tide, it would be this series.
“So I wouldn't be surprised if we see Virat making runs in the first game.”
Asked whether the form of India's two senior batters Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 93 and 91 runs respectively in the side's 0-3 defeat to New Zealand, is a matter of concern, Gambhir said: “Absolutely not.”
“They are incredibly tough guys, they have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to achieve a lot in the future.
“For me the most important thing is that they still work very hard and are still passionate. They want to achieve much more and that is something that is very important,” he added.
Gambhir said the hunger to do well is “incredibly important” for the Indian team, especially after the loss to the Kiwis.
“The hunger in that dressing room is incredibly important for me and also for the whole group of people, especially after what happened in the last series,” he said.
Indian batters were collectively exposed by New Zealand on a seam track in Bengaluru in the first Test and spin-friendly pitches for the last two Tests in Pune and Mumbai.
Gambhir said he does not expect Australia to prepare a certain kind of wickets for the five-Test series, which starts in Perth on November 22, and said India can win if they play to their potential on any surface.
“We have no control over the wickets they give. It's their wish, whatever they want to throw at us. We are absolutely ready to play in any conditions and we have all the bases (covered) out.
“What difference does it make if they give us turning lanes, jumping lanes or green wickets?”
“We still have to go out and do our job and play to our potential and play our best cricket, and we all know that if we play to our potential, if we play our best cricket, we can beat anyone on any given wicket .”he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/what-has-ponting-got-to-do-with-indian-cricket-gambhir-defends-rohit-kohli-india-australia-tests/20241111.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson was kicked out of Number 10 after former aides told journalists about lockdown parties, book claims
- AHA Men's Summary: November 10
- Donald Trump's victory leaves Pakistan with only one option over Imran Khan | World | News
- Will Indonesia's Prabowo move closer to Trump, Xi or both?
- Trump names New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the UN
- Trump names Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador and Tom Homan as border czar
- Tennis Channel takes Jon Wertheim off air for commenting on Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova
- 'Conspiracy to divide society': PM Modi at 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat | News from India
- Israel claims Britain suffered pro-Palestinian attacks
- Pak Cout submits 14-page questionnaire to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case – La Semaine
- FSU football fires Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and Ron Dugans after 52-3 loss
- Black and Hispanic men “sealed the deal” for Trump