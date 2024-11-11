FSU football fires Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and Ron Dugans after 52-3 loss





Florida State Football and Mike Norvell fired offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans on Sunday, a day after the Seminoles lost 52-3 to No. 8 Notre Dame. Linebackers coach Randy Shannon will take over as defensive coordinator and Norvell will continue to run offense. The firing of the three coaches will cost approximately $8.5 million, taking into account what the three coaches were owed for the remainder of this season and contract buyouts, subject to mitigation. All three coaches must make good faith efforts to find new employment and FSU is entitled to compensation under the coaches' contracts. A year after going 13-1, including an undefeated regular season and ACC title, the Seminoles are 1-9. “I appreciate the work these three men have done with me at Florida State over the past five years,” Norvell said in a news release. They are all wonderful men with families who have also poured into our program. We have had many great moments together here and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for the state of Florida. “Unfortunately, we did not uphold the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make these decisions lightly, but I felt changes were needed to get our program back to what we all desire.” are. Fuller and Dugans have been involved with the program since Mike Norvell became head coach in 2019. Atkins was in his third season and his first as offensive coordinator. Dugans is a former FSU and NFL receiver and local star at FAMU DRS. On January 11, the NCAA announced Level II sanctions against FSU, making the Seminoles the first college football program to receive penalties for using NIL payments to lure recruits. The NCAA imposed sanctions on FSU, Atkins and an unnamed booster for impermissible recruiting activities and facilitating impermissible contact with an NIL-related booster. As part of the punishments, Atkins was suspended for the first three games of the 2024 regular season and given a two-year show-cause notice, which will require future schools hiring Atkins to explain the decision to NCAA officials. FSU is expected to make significant changes to the coaching staff this season and this is the first set of layoffs in what is expected to be a significantly changed FSU coaching staff this season. FSU has the worst scoring offense in the country, averaging just 13 points per game. Saturday's three points against Notre Dame were the fewest of the season, and the 49-point winning margin is tied for the second-worst loss in program history, behind last year's 63-3 loss to Georgia. FSU is averaging 4.6 yards per play, including 2.7 yards per rush and 5.9 yards per completion, all in the bottom 10 among Division 1 programs. The Seminoles' 80 yards per game ranks 130th. Defensively, the Seminoles rank in the bottom half of all Division 1 programs in most of the major statistical categories, with 29.8 points per game ranking 101st out of 134. FSU has allowed teams to convert on nearly 46% of third downs and has allowed opponents to score 35 touchdowns this season. FSU has been outscored 146-44 in its last four games. This story is current and will be updated with new information Liam Rooney covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @__liamrooney

