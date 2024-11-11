Sports
Cricket news: Michael Clarke rips disrespectful Australian cricket move as photo emerges of Pat Cummins and his wife
Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has hammered Cricket Australia and the national selectors for disrespecting Pakistan with their team selection for the ODI series decider. After winning the first match at the MCG, the Aussies fell in the next two matches by nine wickets and eight wickets respectively at the Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium.
And despite needing a win to win the series, players like test Pat Cummins, Steve SmithMitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne were all left out of the series deciders to rest for the series against India starting on November 22 in Perth. However, the move did not go down well with many. cricket fans, especially after Australia blew a 1-0 lead and lost the series 2-1 to Pakistan. And the furore only increased after Test and ODI captain Cummins, who was rested for the match, posted a cheerful photo with his wife Becky at a Coldplay concert as Australia's B-league side lost the series to Pakistan.
The defeat marked the first home game Australia have lost to the tourists in 22 years and former captain Clarke says Australian fans have every right to feel cheated. “I'm just a bit confused, so 11 days between now and the first Test, why can't the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer,” Clarke said on his Big Sports Breakfast radio show .
They go to train and are flogged. If Australia had won the first two games you can understand why they rested their big fish, but there were series on the line.
“You can't expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket. We pack one-day cricket, no one turns up, there's no interest in it, I wonder why. I feel like we obviously don't care to lose that.” series. If you don't care, then I think we're wrong. I understand resting for Test cricket, I love that, but it's a one-day game. They're going to do more bowling training.”
Pat Cummins attends Coldplay concert instead of playing ODI
Just 12 months ago, a strong Australian ODI team defeated Bangladesh in the last of their World Cup group matches in India, before toppling South Africa and India to take the trophy. Cummins was at the center of it all and a year into his absence he was on display for all to see.
While Pakistan won the series by a resounding margin of eight wickets, Cummins had a blast at a Coldplay concert with his wife. And Josh Inglis, who replaced him as captain but will now be part of the T20 squad despite also being named in the 13-man Test squad, said it was not due to his or anyone else's absence, the team just wasn't good. enough.
They have four very good fast bowlers, and I thought they put pressure on our batters all the time and made it very difficult, Inglis said. I think everyone has to look individually and find ways to get better and keep improving.
Former Test captain Tim Paine also called on fans and pundits to calm down over Australia's ODI series defeat to Pakistan, while backing the decision for selectors to blood some youngsters. “People were saying, Oh, I can't believe how bad the Australian cricket team is. These are world-class cricket commentators and cricket commentators saying, I can't believe what I'm watching, these are the World Cup holders.” Paine told SEN.
RELATED:
“No, it's not. The World Cup holders are sitting on the bench preparing for a Test series. There were six or seven guys in that team. Let's just put on the brakes, I can't believe we achieved this performance to see.” of the world champions.
“We're bleeding some youngsters to give them experience at international level while the big boys get ready for two hugely important series, one in Test cricket and one in white ball. Relax. It's OK.”
with newswire
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/michael-clarke-rips-disrespectful-aussie-cricket-move-as-photo-emerges-of-pat-cummins-and-wife-053959604.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Israeli army cannot occupy any Lebanese village Hezbollah
- Jokowi's legacy, Deputy Minister of Agriculture will continue the food field in Central Java
- Starlink satellite breakup over southwest US creates fireworks in sky
- Brian Kelly asks a burning question after Alabama Football beat LSU
- PEMRA refutes ban on PTI founders' names, files reply in Lahore High Court
- I'm the neuroscientist who taught rats to drive cars. The joy of mice suggests how anticipating pleasure can enrich human life
- Queen's brutal joke about Boris Johnson revealed
- How Yorkshire Cricket is supporting nomadic teams across the county
- Rita Ora's tearful tribute to Liam Payne. #LiamPayne #MTVAwards #BBCNews
- 'Saturday Night Live' cast jokingly asks Trump to remove them from his enemies listExBulletin
- Exactly one year after the establishment of the FIFA office in Jakarta, this is what it looked like
- Five ACC programs earn NCAA field hockey tournament berths