Cricket news: Michael Clarke rips disrespectful Australian cricket move as photo emerges of Pat Cummins and his wife

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has hammered Cricket Australia and the national selectors for disrespecting Pakistan with their team selection for the ODI series decider. After winning the first match at the MCG, the Aussies fell in the next two matches by nine wickets and eight wickets respectively at the Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium.

And despite needing a win to win the series, players like test Pat Cummins, Steve SmithMitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne were all left out of the series deciders to rest for the series against India starting on November 22 in Perth. However, the move did not go down well with many. cricket fans, especially after Australia blew a 1-0 lead and lost the series 2-1 to Pakistan. And the furore only increased after Test and ODI captain Cummins, who was rested for the match, posted a cheerful photo with his wife Becky at a Coldplay concert as Australia's B-league side lost the series to Pakistan.

Michael Clarke (left) has slammed the decision to rest several Australian stars for the ODI series decider against Pakistan, while Pat Cummins took the chance to watch Coldplay with his wife (right). Image: Getty/Instagram

The defeat marked the first home game Australia have lost to the tourists in 22 years and former captain Clarke says Australian fans have every right to feel cheated. “I'm just a bit confused, so 11 days between now and the first Test, why can't the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer,” Clarke said on his Big Sports Breakfast radio show .

They go to train and are flogged. If Australia had won the first two games you can understand why they rested their big fish, but there were series on the line.

“You can't expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket. We pack one-day cricket, no one turns up, there's no interest in it, I wonder why. I feel like we obviously don't care to lose that.” series. If you don't care, then I think we're wrong. I understand resting for Test cricket, I love that, but it's a one-day game. They're going to do more bowling training.”

Pat Cummins attends Coldplay concert instead of playing ODI

Just 12 months ago, a strong Australian ODI team defeated Bangladesh in the last of their World Cup group matches in India, before toppling South Africa and India to take the trophy. Cummins was at the center of it all and a year into his absence he was on display for all to see.

While Pakistan won the series by a resounding margin of eight wickets, Cummins had a blast at a Coldplay concert with his wife. And Josh Inglis, who replaced him as captain but will now be part of the T20 squad despite also being named in the 13-man Test squad, said it was not due to his or anyone else's absence, the team just wasn't good. enough.

They have four very good fast bowlers, and I thought they put pressure on our batters all the time and made it very difficult, Inglis said. I think everyone has to look individually and find ways to get better and keep improving.

Pat Cummins and his wife took the opportunity to watch Coldplay live. Image: Getty

Former Test captain Tim Paine also called on fans and pundits to calm down over Australia's ODI series defeat to Pakistan, while backing the decision for selectors to blood some youngsters. “People were saying, Oh, I can't believe how bad the Australian cricket team is. These are world-class cricket commentators and cricket commentators saying, I can't believe what I'm watching, these are the World Cup holders.” Paine told SEN.

“No, it's not. The World Cup holders are sitting on the bench preparing for a Test series. There were six or seven guys in that team. Let's just put on the brakes, I can't believe we achieved this performance to see.” of the world champions.

“We're bleeding some youngsters to give them experience at international level while the big boys get ready for two hugely important series, one in Test cricket and one in white ball. Relax. It's OK.”

Australia lost a 1-0 lead in the series and fell 2-1 to Pakistan. Image: Getty

with newswire