Five ACC programs earn NCAA field hockey tournament berths





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Five Atlantic Coast Conference programs earned bids to the 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Championship, with the full field announced Sunday evening. The ACC's five selections mark the most of any conference. After winning its 27th ACC Championship, North Carolina (18-0) earned the No. 1 overall ranking nationally. The reigning back-to-back national champions will meet the winner of Delaware and Fairfield in the second round of the NCAA tournament. North Carolina's first-round matchup is scheduled for Friday, November 15 at 11 a.m. ET. North Carolina will make its record 41st appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Duke (12-6) will take on Maryland in the first game of the 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. The Blue Devils won't have to travel far from home for the NCAA Tournament as Duke opens its schedule in Chapel Hill, North Carolina . The Blue Devils and Terrapins will face off on Friday starting at 1:30 PM ET. Duke will make its 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament field and will look to build on a run to the national semifinals in 2023. Boston College (14-6) will play in the Saint Josephs Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles, who finished second in the 2024 ACC Championship, will face Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Boston College and Princeton meet Friday at 2:30 PM ET. The Eagles are making their 13th appearance in the NCAA tournament and first since the 2019 season. Syracuse (13-6) will face Ivy League champion Harvard in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Orange and Crimson will compete in the UConn Regional, which also features the Huskies and UMass. Syracuse and Harvard will kick off Friday at 2:30 PM ET. The Dutch team makes its 18th appearance of all time in the tournament. Virginia (13-4) travels to Evanston, Ill., to participate in the Northwestern Regional of the NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers meet Big Ten champion Michigan on Friday at 3:30 PM ET. Virginia will make its 25th appearance on the NCAA tournament field and look to build on last year's trip to the national semifinals. The ACC has landed multiple teams in the NCAA field for the 30th year in a row. This marks the 11th time in the past 12 seasons that at least four conference teams have earned NCAA bids. The ACC's five selections this season are the most of any conference. The opening round matches will be played on Wednesday, November 13 at two locations of the first and second rounds. The first and second round matches will be played at four campus locations on November 15 and 17. Michigan will host the national semifinals on Friday, November 22 and the championship finals on Sunday, November 24 at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. . All opening, first, second and semifinal round matches will be available on ESPN+ and the championship match will air at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU. For ticket information, visit NCAA.com/tickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/11/11/five-acc-programs-earn-ncaa-field-hockey-tournament-berths.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos