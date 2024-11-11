Sports
How Yorkshire Cricket is supporting nomadic teams across the county
The Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB) has launched a new fund that will help tackle inequalities around access to grounds for nomadic teams in the region.
Thanks to the support of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), a grant will go to each team that does not have its own ground, and in addition teams will also have access to protection, first aid training and affiliation with the YCB.
Nomadic competition project
There are currently competitions involving more than 90 cricket teams in Yorkshire that do not have their own pitch.
This includes the Quaid-e-Azam PremierCricketLeague, Quaid-e-Azam Sunday Cricket League and Allama Iqbal Sunday Cricket League which were formed on their own and have historically played on council grounds such as Hirst Wood in Bradford.
Nomadic teams that belong to leagues but do not have their own field compete for playing spots as juniors, seniors, and women's and girls' teams all have to fit into the matches.
Demand undoubtedly exceeds supply. In some cases, players who are part of nomadic teams only find out where they are playing the night before and can end up playing on five different grounds in a season, with a ground rental fee of up to 120 per match.
Mo Hussain, Yorkshire County Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Managersaid: In 2024 we were delighted to launch the nomadic team fund and training, which is another important and positive step for the Yorkshire family and is integral to supporting cricket to become the most inclusive team sport in Britain to become.
We encourage all our leagues and cricket clubs to support nomadic teams. It is a highly competitive and amazing standard of cricket that brings together different cultures and communities.
It also benefits the host clubs as you have access to a whole new group of players who can then join and take on other roles such as volunteering and much more.
This is very much a national challenge for nomadic teams. Here in Yorkshire we wanted to recognize and reward these teams and hopefully we can inspire more counties to follow suit.
Paul Cummins, director of recreational cricket at YCB, said: A key part of YCB's role is to lead, unite and inspire recreational play in Yorkshire and celebrate its diverse communities.
We want to ensure an inclusive environment for all our leagues and clubs in Yorkshire. It was important for us to invest in the nomadic teams and provide essential training as they form part of the rich cricket offering in the province.
“This scheme means that nomadic teams who need the most support will have the opportunity to access funding and, combined with the essential training, we are confident this will help the teams for many years to come.
Some of the teams that have benefited from the YCB fund and training include White Rose Cricket Club and Bhalot Strikers, both of which are part of the Quaid-e-Azam Premier League.
How the fund supports nomadic teams across Yorkshire
Nadeem Akhtar, chairman and founder of the White Rose Cricket Club, in Bradford, said: This funding will help teams immensely. For us it will help to support costs, including ground fees… and other costs such as tea, and referee and competition costs.
What I would like to say to the clubs is to give nomadic teams access to the Sunday matches. Let them play and recharge. The teams are happy to pay, so that's good for the clubs.
Often the grounds are empty, but historically they don't let Sunday teams play. I think there is an assumption that it is fun cricket – this is not the case. It is high quality cricket and many players also play on Saturdays.
Sakab Raja, captain of Abbeydale Cricket Club, which plays in the Sheffield Allama Iqbal League, said: The grant has been a huge help.
We were able to cover our ground fees, which took a lot of pressure off the players in terms of substitutions. We also received some new match balls, which made a big difference.”
Samar Farooq, former captain of Bhalot Strikers, who play in the Quaid-e-Azam Leaguesaid: It can be very difficult to find a ground to play on. This year we have already played at three different ones so far.
Sometimes you have to find out where we're playing on Saturday night, it's not easy. And the standard is so high in the league that it is good quality cricket.
The funding will really help us. We are still struggling because we are not getting ground sponsors and no income is coming in from sources such as bars and pubs. At the moment we are all doing our part to bring in good players and keep the bar high.
We can use it to cover the land costs and the rest, and it costs a team about 5,000 to 7,000 euros to run a club per year.
Basharat Hussain, Executive Chairman of Quaid e Azam Premier Cricket League, said: It is very important that nomadic clubs are in the spotlight.
There is a lot of stress for nomadic teams. For some teams it comes at the start of the season and they don't have a pitch yet.
There has never been so much demand for land. With the record number of different teams in Yorkshire also needing space, we appreciate that and it is a challenge.
We still have a long way to go, but it is certainly a brilliant move to have the opportunity for this fair and the two training sessions.
Additional reporting John Fuller
|
