Champions Trophy 2025: India will not travel to Pakistan, says PCB





A possible solution would be a 'hybrid' staging of the tournament, with India playing its matches outside Pakistan, possibly in the United Arab Emirates. A similar model was used when Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year. However, this brings with it the possibility of uncertainty over where knockout matches will be played if India progress to the semi-finals. And on Friday, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the PCB is not ready to accept a hybrid solution. Pakistan traveled to India to play in the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup. Last month, any suggestion that the tournament could take place without India was rejected by Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board. “If you play the Champions Trophy without India or Pakistan, the broadcasting rights are not there and we have to protect them,” he said. “There are several options available if these circumstances arise. This is a big moment for Pakistan and hopefully we can have the greatest possible competition in Pakistan. If that is not possible, we know there are options available.” Pakistan did not host international cricket between 2009 and 2015 after gunmen attacked the Sri Lanka team 15 years ago. Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, who was part of Sri Lanka's staff, told BBC Sport that Pakistan “deserves to host international cricket”. “I fully understand that historical events have muddied the waters between the two countries, but the BCCI must realize that this is a bigger picture than whether or not they want to go to Pakistan,” he added. “On a sporting level, this is a fantastic opportunity for India to show that they want cricket to flourish, rather than saying 'no, we don't want to go to Pakistan'. All major countries must travel to all countries. other countries to grow the game and in that respect India has too much influence.” Additional reporting by Henry Moeran

