Sports
Tennis analyst Jon Wertheim was taken off air for mocking Barbora Krejcikova's performance
Tennis analyst Jon Wertheim has admitted he was a jacka for making an inappropriate comment about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova's performance.
The Tennis Channel dumped Wertheim indefinitely after the player took him to task on social media for the comment.
Television bosses acted quickly after Krejcikova dismissed reporting that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.
The analyst was caught on microphone making an inappropriate comment as he prepared to discuss the 28-year-old's championship match against Zheng Qinwen in the WTA finals in Saudi Arabia last week.
Not knowing that the broadcast was live, the tennis expert said joked about the size of the Czech player's forehead.
Who do you think I am, Barbora Krejcikova? he joked. Look at the forehead as Krejcikova and Zheng take the court.
The video circulated on social media and led to a complaint from the player himself.
Wertheim, a respected one Sports illustrated journalist and 60 minutes correspondent, was taken off the air despite having offered Krejcikova a groveling apology.
During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some very regrettable comments off-air. I acknowledge them. My apologies to them. “I immediately reached out and apologized to the player,” he wrote in one Tennis Twitter apology.
I participated in the Zoom show. During rehearsal we were shown an image of a player who had just participated. It showed her at an angle that made her forehead exaggerated. A few minutes later I was told to frame my Zoom. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead look like the player in question.
Someone in the control room came in and I joked back. Although this was a private rehearsal, this exchange was broadcast live inadvertently and without context. I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I aspire to be. I am responsible. I own this. I'm sorry.
Krejcikova strike back at Xwrite: As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional commentary. This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I think it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.
These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the field. “I love tennis very much, and I want it to be represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level,” she added.
The Tennis Channel responded by taking Wertheim off air for the inappropriate comment and said it holds its employees to a standard of respect for others at all times, a standard that was not currently being met.
Wertheim too apologized in an appearance on the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, saying he immediately apologized to Krejcikova.
If we want to be transparent and hold people accountable and call on people to act like an asshole – if any of us are acting like an asshole – and in this case that would be me, we have to make ourselves present and accountable . he said to Roddick.
I am full of regret, remorse and apology. It wasn't a great weekend, he continued. On some level you'd like to think that context mattered a little, and on some level you'd like to think that a body of work matters and that you're not defined by your worst act.
But like you said, I got into it. I made a very uncharitable comment, intended as self-mockery, but it concerned a photo of Barbara Krecjikova. I know her agent very well. He has been a nice agent, he has also been a very good friend to me and so there has been a lot of contact.
They had the grace to inform me of their statement they had made so that I wouldn't be caught flat-footed. I had the grace to give them my explanation. Barbara is currently traveling, but I am confident that we will sit down and I can personally apologize.
She doesn't need this s–t. She won Wimbledon, she had a great season and she just finished a great tournament in Riyadh. She doesn't have to pick up her phone and hear about some jacka– broadcasting on a hot mic, and I feel bad.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/tennis-analyst-says-hes-jacka-for-mocking-barbora-krejcikovas-looks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nigeria, Iraq shine at the 2024 Lagos Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open
- UK restaurants already fear the bill, but budgets have risen again, warns restaurateurs | hospitality industry
- An earthquake near Cuba raises concerns in South Florida
- To announce date of nationwide protest march shortly: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
- University of North Carolina Athletics
- Two reasons for a book, on Xi Jinping: The governance and administration of China (IV)
- PM Modi, on 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, says saints and sages of all ages have helped humanity achieve its goal
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS condemns Gaza 'genocide' at Riyadh summit
- Gus Yusuf said Jokowi would visit Central Java areas to support Luthfi-Yasin
- Tennis analyst Jon Wertheim was taken off air for mocking Barbora Krejcikova's performance
- Kremlin denies any discussion between Putin and Trump on de-escalation in Ukraine
- Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face scrutiny in £190m settlement case