Tennis analyst Jon Wertheim was taken off air for mocking Barbora Krejcikova's performance

Tennis analyst Jon Wertheim has admitted he was a jacka for making an inappropriate comment about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova's performance.

The Tennis Channel dumped Wertheim indefinitely after the player took him to task on social media for the comment.

Television bosses acted quickly after Krejcikova dismissed reporting that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.

The analyst was caught on microphone making an inappropriate comment as he prepared to discuss the 28-year-old's championship match against Zheng Qinwen in the WTA finals in Saudi Arabia last week.

Not knowing that the broadcast was live, the tennis expert said joked about the size of the Czech player's forehead.

Who do you think I am, Barbora Krejcikova? he joked. Look at the forehead as Krejcikova and Zheng take the court.

The video circulated on social media and led to a complaint from the player himself.

Analyst Jon Wertheim was dropped by Tennis Channel. CBS via Getty Images

Wertheim, a respected one Sports illustrated journalist and 60 minutes correspondent, was taken off the air despite having offered Krejcikova a groveling apology.

During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some very regrettable comments off-air. I acknowledge them. My apologies to them. “I immediately reached out and apologized to the player,” he wrote in one Tennis Twitter apology.

I participated in the Zoom show. During rehearsal we were shown an image of a player who had just participated. It showed her at an angle that made her forehead exaggerated. A few minutes later I was told to frame my Zoom. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead look like the player in question.

Someone in the control room came in and I joked back. Although this was a private rehearsal, this exchange was broadcast live inadvertently and without context. I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I aspire to be. I am responsible. I own this. I'm sorry.

Krejcikova strike back at Xwrite: As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional commentary. This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I think it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

You may have heard of the recent comments on Tennis Channel during WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance. As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional (continued). — Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) November 10, 2024

These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the field. “I love tennis very much, and I want it to be represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level,” she added.

The Tennis Channel responded by taking Wertheim off air for the inappropriate comment and said it holds its employees to a standard of respect for others at all times, a standard that was not currently being met.

Wertheim too apologized in an appearance on the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, saying he immediately apologized to Krejcikova.

If we want to be transparent and hold people accountable and call on people to act like an asshole – if any of us are acting like an asshole – and in this case that would be me, we have to make ourselves present and accountable . he said to Roddick.

I am full of regret, remorse and apology. It wasn't a great weekend, he continued. On some level you'd like to think that context mattered a little, and on some level you'd like to think that a body of work matters and that you're not defined by your worst act.

But like you said, I got into it. I made a very uncharitable comment, intended as self-mockery, but it concerned a photo of Barbara Krecjikova. I know her agent very well. He has been a nice agent, he has also been a very good friend to me and so there has been a lot of contact.

They had the grace to inform me of their statement they had made so that I wouldn't be caught flat-footed. I had the grace to give them my explanation. Barbara is currently traveling, but I am confident that we will sit down and I can personally apologize.

She doesn't need this s–t. She won Wimbledon, she had a great season and she just finished a great tournament in Riyadh. She doesn't have to pick up her phone and hear about some jacka– broadcasting on a hot mic, and I feel bad.