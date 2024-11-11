Licking Valley Panthers meet Watterson in the OHSAA football playoffs





Licking Valley football has made Randy Baughman Stadium a tough place for opponents to play this season, but the Panthers are ready to take their show on the road. No. 4 Licking Valley (11-1) will play No. 1 Bishop Watterson (12-0) in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal Friday at 7 p.m. in Licking Heights, a site announced Sunday by Ohio High School Athletic Association. The Panthers ran their winning streak to 10 last Friday with a 29-17 victory against visiting No. 5 Bloom-Carroll. The home games are something we take pride in, said senior lineman Evan Roberts. We get all the fans to show up, and that really causes problems with the other teams. We don't have to focus on what other people are doing. We just have to play a clean game and play the best we can. Friday's winner will play No. 2 Steubenville (11-0) or No. 11 Dover (9-3) for a regional title on Nov. 22. Those teams will compete against each other on Friday in Carrollton. Watterson is ranked No. 2 in the reigning Division III state and has been dominant during an undefeated season. The Eagles, who shutout Jackson 34-0 in Week 12, have 10 wins by 32 points or more. However, Valley doesn't consider itself an underdog. The Panthers held Bloom-Carroll's explosive offense to the ground, holding the Bulldogs to just one offensive touchdown. Over the past few years we had heard … we had gone soft, and at the beginning of the week there was an article about Bloom-Carroll saying they were unstoppable, Valley senior linebacker Luke Conaway said. We had to come out and prove that they could be stopped. Junior quarterback Drew Bellisari was an efficient 8 for 11, passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns last Friday for Watterson, whose offense also features standout running back Zach Weber. The Eagles' defense, with sophomore Michael Boyle and senior CJ Youell leading the way, recorded the fourth shutout. Valley's offense relies on senior running back Trenton Markus, but he was just one of four Panthers to reach the end zone in Week 12. That diversified offense helped Valley advance to the Division IV state final in the regional semi for the first time since its run finals. 2019. I went to that state game (against Clyde) and it was disappointing because the score was lopsided, Roberts said. Since then, we wanted to be the class that brings coach Randy Baughman a state title. [email protected] 740-973-4541 Instagram: @newarkurt

