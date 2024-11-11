Boston College Men's Hockey beats Maine 3-0





The Boston College men's hockey team completed their weekend play in Maine on Sunday afternoon, winning 3-0 in much less dramatic fashion than on Friday evening. As was the winning formula, the Eagles got goals from some of their big names while playing a very solid defensive game, with Fowler picking up his third shutout of the season, making it a perfect weekend versus the fifth-ranked Black Bears . For the second time this weekend, the two teams skated to a scoreless first period. It wasn't the most exciting period of hockey, but there were some good chances on both sides where both Fowler and Maine goalie Albin Boija had to make some nice saves. BC had three power play opportunities throughout the period, but fell short on all three while managing to negate the only man advantage the Black Bears had in the opening 20 minutes. The second period started in a similar fashion, with neither team able to generate much offensively for long periods of time. It was – perhaps unsurprisingly at this point – Ryan Leonard who finally got the scoring going, as he fired an absolute laser shot from the top of the circles, just under the crossbar, for his fifth goal of the season, making it 1 -point of became. 0 game with 9:21 left in the period. BC looked like they had a bit more bounce in the shifts immediately after the goal, as they got a few more good looks at the net from Leonard, Teddy Stiga and a few others, but they weren't able to put anything else past Boija places and had to settle for a one-goal lead after two periods. Andre Gasseau finally gave BC the two-goal lead with about 11 and a half minutes left in regulation. He scored his second goal of the weekend and third of the season to give the Eagles some certainty. Gasseau grabbed a loose puck after Will Vote created a turnover with a lot of preparation and managed to beat Boija with another perfect shot just under the crossbar. BC played essentially a perfect defensive game from then on, refusing to give Maine any dangerous looks at the net and spending most of the time in the offensive zone before Gasseau cooled things down with an empty net goal to give BC a 3-0 win to deliver. This was a huge win and a great way for the Eagles to cap off a big first series of Hockey East games. Maine came into this weekend undefeated and ranked fifth in the country, and they will likely be at the top of the conference all season, so getting two wins in regulation could prove huge in the coming months. This win improves BC to 7-1-0 for the season and 2-0-0 in Hockey East as they went through an absolutely brutal schedule to make the season look as strong as we hoped. The Eagles will be back in action next week when they play their first conference road game of the season against UConn on Friday night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2024/11/10/24292866/boston-college-mens-hockey-defeats-maine-3-0-ryan-leonard-andre-gasseau-jacob-fowler The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos