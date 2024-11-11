On your points to apply for Talented Athletes funding







The latest round of funding to support Nott's upcoming Olympians, Paralympians and Special Olympians will launch from today (11 November). The 50,000 Talented Athletes Fund aims to support local athletes with training and equipment costs to ultimately help them follow in the footsteps of sports stars such as Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw MBE. She became Britain's first ever double Paralympic champion in Paris this year and has previously received support from the Talented Athletes Fund. Nottinghamshire County Council has continued its commitment to supporting more emerging athletes to recognize their potential in their chosen sport, particularly those competing in disability/para sports who may require expensive adaptive equipment or clothing or have higher transport costs. Rising costs mean grants of up to £1,000 are available for Nottinghamshire athletes who have represented their country at national events over the past 24 months, including a range of Sport England recognized sports from speed skating to swimming and fencing to table tennis. and have until Monday, December 2, 2024 to apply. Eniola Ajajbe, 20, benefited from the latest round of funding. Despite some minor injuries, she was a finalist in the British University Championships in the 60 meters hurdles for the University of Nottingham. Currently training, she said: “I would like to thank Nottinghamshire County Council for the money I received and would encourage others to apply. It has really helped me with travel costs so I can compete and train.” Councilor Scott Carlton, the council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Health, said: Coaching costs and associated costs are increasing, making training and participation in performance sports very challenging. We are therefore proud to be able to continue this fund to help as many talented sports people from the region as possible to overcome any financial obstacles. We have a strong history of sporting success in our province and want to see even more athletes follow in the footsteps of inspiring sports stars like Charlotte Henshaw MBE. Becoming double paracanoe champion at the Paris Games was a great achievement. Local sports stars who have also previously received this funding include gymnast Becky Downie, swimmer Ollie Hynd, athletes Richard Whitehead and Sophie Hahn and show jumping rider Sophie Wells. Kerryn Chamberlin, deputy chief executive of Active Notts, added: These grants can really help overcome some of the financial challenges that competitive sport poses for people, such as travel costs, equipment, coaching costs or even gym memberships. For our local athletes, this opportunity could be the path to participation in the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games or Special Olympics, and this is an opportunity not to be missed. We would like to see aspiring athletes from across the province apply to this fund, regardless of their background.” A new application form has been introduced to make the process even easier. To apply or check your eligibility, visit Fund for local communities: talented athletes | Nottinghamshire County Council The fund is open until Monday 2 December 2024. Funding will be awarded to successful applicants from next spring. Photo shows hurdler Eniola Ajajbe in action

