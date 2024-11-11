Ponting should be worried about Australian cricket, not India: Gautam Gambhir

Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday (November 11, 2024) fired back at Ricky Ponting for questioning Virat Kohli's form and place in the Indian team, saying the Australian legend only has to worry about cricket in his country.

Ponting had recently said that Kohli's form is a problem as the Indian batsman has scored just two Test centuries in the last five years, but he also felt that the Indian legend has what it takes to roar back to form and that there There's no better place than Australia to do that. So.

What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should be thinking about Australian cricket. More importantly, I am not at all worried about Virat and Rohit, Gambhir said during an interaction with the media before leaving for Australia.

Kohli has just one fifty against Bangladesh in the Kanpur Test this year, while his last Test century came against West Indies in July 2023.

Someone, who averaged over 50 in Test cricket from 2016 to 2019, has managed just 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with two centuries since.

In 2024, the 36-year-old averaged just 22.72 in six games, the lowest of his career.

In a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said that had it not been for Kohli, survival in Test cricket would be difficult with such a dismal record.

I recently saw a statistic about Virat, which stated that he had scored only two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that's true then that's, I mean, that's a concern, Ponting said.

There would probably be no one else who is even likely to play international cricket as a top-order batsman who has scored just two Test match hundreds in five years. I have said it before about Virat, you never doubt the greats of the game. There is no doubt: he is a great player. He likes playing against Australia. I even know he likes playing against Australia. And as I said, his record (in Australia) is very good. If there's a time for him to turn it around, it would be this series, he said. So I wouldn't be surprised if Virat makes runs in the first game.

Asked whether the form of India's two senior batters Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 93 and 91 runs respectively in the team's 0-3 defeat to New Zealand, is a matter of concern, Gambhir said: Not at all . They are incredibly tough men; they have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to achieve a lot in the future.

For me, the most important thing is that they still work very hard, and they are still passionate, they still want to achieve much more and that is something that is very important, he added.

Gambhir said the hunger to do well is incredibly important for the Indian team, especially after the loss to the Kiwis.

The hunger in that dressing room is incredibly important for me and also for the whole group of people, especially after what happened in the last series, he said.

Indian batters were collectively exposed by New Zealand on a seam track in Bengaluru in the first Test and spin-friendly pitches for the last two Tests in Pune and Mumbai.

Gambhir said he does not expect Australia to prepare a certain kind of wickets for the five-Test series that starts in Perth on November 22 and that India can win if they play to their potential on any surface.

We have no control over the wickets they give. It is their wish, whatever they want to present to us. We are absolutely ready to play in any conditions and we have all the bases (covered), he said.

Who cares if they give us a turning track, spring track or green wickets? We still have to go out and do our job and play to our potential and play our best cricket, and we all know that if we play to our potential, if we play our best cricket, we can beat anyone on any given wicket. said.