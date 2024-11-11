Football: Playoff Updates (November 10)





Football

11/10/2024 9:26:56 PM

AURORA – The first weekend of the 2024 Colorado High School Activities Association Football playoffs is almost over. Due to the weather, most games were moved to Friday and Saturday and played Sunday and Monday. The quarterfinal of the 2A round is the only one that starts next weekend. Each of the other brackets still has matches to be completed on Monday. Playoff Hosting Policies and Procedures: For 5A, 4A, 3A and 8-Man, the higher seeds will host until the finals

For 2A and 6-Man, the higher seed will host the semifinals. The host of the second round playoff game will bet on the team that has played the fewest home games during the state playoffs. If both teams have played an equal number of home games, the team with the higher designation will host that game.

For 1A, the host in the first round of the first round and the home team in each subsequent playoff game will be the team that had played the fewest home games during the state playoffs. If both teams have played the same number of home matches, the team with the higher status will host that match. Remark: CHSAA does not set game dates and/or start times. All game times and dates are a mutual agreement between the two participating schools. Schedule for the week of November 11 5A Matchups in the Second Round No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. 17 Grandview

No. 2 Mountain Vista vs. 15 Fossil Ridge

No. 3 Ralston Valley vs. 14 Arvada West

No. 4 Columbine vs. No. 20 Cherokee Trail

No. 5 Valor Christian vs. 12 Regis Jesuit

No. 6 Legend vs. 11 Arapahoe

No. 7 Fairview vs. 10 Chatfield

No. 8 Pine Creek vs. No. 9 Erie 4A Second Round Matchups No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 17 Loveland

No. 2 Montrose vs. No. 15 Frederick

No. 3 Pueblo West vs. 19 Golden

No. 4 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 13 Rampart

No. 5 Broomfield vs. 12 Vista Ridge

No. 6 Durango vs. winner No. 11 Heritage No. 22 Air Academy

No. 7 Mesa Ridge vs. 10 Monarch

No. 8 Ponderosa vs. 9 Grand Junction 3A First Round Matchups No. 1 Thompson Valley vs. No. 16 Holy Family

No. 2 Mead vs. No. 15 Pueblo South

No. 3 Pomona vs. No. 14 Conifer

No. 4 Stockade vs. No. 13 Severance

No. 5 Green Mountain vs. No. 12 Roosevelt

No. No. 6 Windsor vs. No. 11 Mountain View

No. 7 Pueblo Central vs. No. 10 Lutheran

No. 8 Discovery Canyon vs. No. 9 Pueblo East 2A Quarterfinal Matchups No. 1 Strasbourg vs No. 9 Wellington

No. 2 basalt versus No. 10 sterling

No. 3 The Classical Academy versus No. 6 Berthoud

No. 5 Lamar vs. No. 13 Eaton 1A Quarterfinal Round Matchups No. 1 Wray vs. No. 8 Highland

No. 2 Forge Christian vs. No. 7 Meeker

No. 3 Limon vs. No. 6 Wiggins

No. 5 Buena Vista vs. winner of No. 4 Centauri No. 13 Holyoke Results for 8 men No. 1 Haxtun vs. winner of No. 8 Sanford No. 9 Springfield

No. 2 McClave vs. No. 7 Simla

No. 3 Akron vs. No. 11 Sedgwick County

No. 4 Mancos vs. No. 5 Byers Results for 6 men No. 2 Stratton vs. No. 7 Caliche

No. No. 3 Otis vs. winner of No. 6 Sierra Grande No. 11 Eads

No. 4 Idalia vs. winner of No. 5 Granada No. 12 Branson/Kim

No. 8 Arickaree vs. winner of No. 1 Cheyenne Wells-No. 16 Primero

