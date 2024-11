Latest squad of the Lanka T10 Super League

Colombo Jaguars: Angelo Mathews (Icon), Azam Khan (Platinum), Kamindu Mendis (Local Cat), Matheesha Pathirana (Local Cat), Tymal Mills (Overseas Cat), Asif Ali (Overseas Cat), Angelo Perera (Local Cat B),. Akila Dhananjaya (Cat B local), Ali Khan (Cat B overseas), Najibullah Zadran (Cat B overseas), Isitha Wijesundara (Cat C local 1), Ramesh Mendis (Cat C local 2), Aamer Jamal (Cat C local). ), Ranuda Somarathne (Emerging Local), Jewel Andrew (Emerging Abroad), Asitha Fernando (Optional 1), Dilshan Madushanka (Optional 2), Garuka Sanketh (Optional 3) Galle wonders: Maheesh Theekshana (Icon), Shakib Al Hasan (Platinum), Binura Fernando (Cat A Local), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Cat A Local), Luke Wood (Cat A Overseas), Alex Hales (Cat A Overseas), Jeffrey Vandersay (Cat B Local), Chamindu Wickramasinghe (Cat B Local), Zahoor Khan (Cat B Overseas), Andre Fletcher (Cat B Overseas), Sandun Weerakkody (Cat C Local 1), Prabath Jayasuria (Cat C Local 2), Kesrick Williams (Cat C Overseas), Dumindu Sewmina (Emerging Local), Tadiwanashe Marumani (Emerging Overseas), Sadisha Rajapaksa (Optional 3) Hambantota Bangla Tigers: Dasun Shanaka (Icon), Iftikhar Ahmed (Platinum), Dushmantha Chameera (Cat A local), Kusal Perera (Cat A local), Richard Gleeson (Cat A overseas), Hazratullah Zazai (Cat A overseas), Tharindu Ratnayake (Cat B local ), Isuru Udana (Cat B Local), Mohammad Shahzad (Cat B Overseas), Karim Janat (Cat B Overseas), Dhananjaya Lakshan (Cat C Local 1), Nishan Peiris (Cat C Local 2), Soumya Sarkar (Cat C Overseas), Shevon Daniel (Emerging Local), Brian Bennett (Emerging Overseas), Sahan Arachchige (Optional 1), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (optional 2), Chamath Gomez (optional 3) Jaffna Titans: Wanindu Hasaranga (Icon), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Platinum), Charith Asalanka (Cat A Local), Kusal Mendis (Cat A Local), Mohammad Amir (Cat A Overseas), Johnson Charles (Cat A Overseas), Dunith Wellalage (Cat B Local), Nuwan Thuhara (Cat B Local), David Wiese (Cat B Overseas), Dwaine Pretorius (Cat B Overseas), Pramod Madushan (Cat C Local 1), Pavan Rathnayake (Cat C Local 2), George Garton (Cat C Overseas), Traveen Mathew (Emerging Local), Kevin Wickham (Emerging Overseas) Kandy Bolts: Thisara Perera (Icon), Imad Wasim (Platinum), Pathum Nissanka (Cat A Local), Dinesh Chandimal (Cat A Local), Saim Ayub (Cat A Overseas), George Munsey (Cat A Overseas), Chaturanga de Silva (Cat B Local), Milinda Siriwardana (Cat B local), Shahnawaz Dahani (Cat B overseas), Amir Hamza Hotak (Cat B overseas), Shehan Jayasuria (Cat C Local 1), Chamika Gunasekara (Cat C Local 2), Chandrapaul Hemraj (Cat C Overseas), Danal Hemananda (Emerging Local), Arinesto Vezha (Emerging Overseas), Seekkuge Prasanna (Optional 1) Nuwara Eliya Kings: Avishka Fernando (Icon), Saurabh Tiwary (Platinum), Dushan Hemantha (Cat A Local), Kasun Rajitha (Cat A Local), Benny Howell (Cat A Overseas), Kyle Mayers (Cat A Overseas), Lahiru Madushanka (Cat B Local), Danushka Gunathilaka (Cat B Local), Aftab Alam (Cat B Overseas), Oshane Thomas (Cat B Overseas), Nimsara Atharagalla (Cat Local 1), Yashoda Lanka (Cat C Local 2), Zubaid Akbari (Cat C Overseas), Vishen Halambage (Emerging Local), Rivaldo Clarke (Emerging Abroad), Chamika Karunaratne (Optional 1) , Pulindu Perera (optional 3)

