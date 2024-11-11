Tennis analyst suspended after mocking Barbora Krejkov's performance





Tennis Channel analyst Jon Wertheim has been removed from the network after making a disparaging comment about the Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková's appearance. Wertheim, 54, who also writes for Sports illustratedexplained the situation on Sunday, November 10, with an attempt at mea culpa. “During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some very regrettable off-air comments,” Wertheim wrote via X. “I acknowledge them. My apologies to them. I immediately made contact and apologized to the player.” Wertheim said he was joining a Zoom rehearsal for WTA Finals coverage and was shown a photo of Krejčíková, 28, that “showed her at an angle exaggerating her forehead.” Related: Tennis commentator criticized for sexist comments during Olympic match

A sports broadcaster has come under fire after making sexist comments during a women's tennis match at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The comments were made during a Tuesday, July 30, doubles match between France's Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry and Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. “On the left there is Sara Errani, who is the boss,” […] “A few moments later I was told to frame my zoom lens,” Wertheim continued. “I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead look like the photo of the player in question. Someone in the control room came in and I joked back. Although this was a private rehearsal, this exchange was broadcast live inadvertently and without context. Wertheim concluded: “I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I aspire to be. I am responsible. I own this. I'm sorry.” The comment eventually found its way to Krejčíková, who won her second major singles title at Wimbledon in July. “You may have heard of the recent comments on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance,” said Krejčíková, who also won the 2021 French Open. via X on Sunday. “As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary.” Related: Tennis star Frances Tiafoe apologizes for shocking outburst: 'Not who I am'

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe apologized after delivering a profanity-filled tirade at a chair umpire. Following his loss to Roman Safiullin at the ATP Shanghai Masters event on Tuesday, October 8, 26-year-old Tiafoe unleashed a tirade against referee Jimmy Pinoargote. “F-you, man! F- you! Seriously, dude. F- you!” Tiafoe shouted. “You f—ed […] She continued, “This isn't the first time something like this has happened [the] sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I believe it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the field. “I love tennis so much and I want it to be represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level.” Thank you! You have been successfully subscribed. Following Krejčíková's statement, Tennis Channel announced the decision to drop Wertheim from their programming. “When Tennis Channel became aware of an inappropriate comment about a professional tennis player by our analyst Jon Wertheim on Friday, we immediately took him off the air indefinitely,” a network statement said. “Jon has dedicated his career to illuminating and growing this sport and is a valued member of our family and the tennis community.” The statement concluded: “That said, Tennis Channel holds its employees to a standard of respect for others at all times, a standard that was not met at this time.”

