Pakistan could 'withdraw' from Champions Trophy and not play India in ICC events: report





The standoff between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to grow over the Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan in 2025. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already confirmed to the PCB that India will not travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC event. As a next step, the PCB has sent the ICC's confirmation email to the Pakistani government, and now a report in Dawn claims that Pakistan may “withdraw” from the global event. Pakistan cricket team in action (Photo by David Woodley / AFP) (AFP) PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has already stated that Pakistan will not accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. Had the hybrid model been accepted, India would have played their matches at a neutral venue. However, a report on Dawn.com states that the Pakistan government is considering asking PCB to withdraw from the Champions Trophy. “In such a case, one of the options the government is considering is asking the PCB to ensure that Pakistan does not participate in the Champions Trophy,” Dawn quoted a source as saying. The report also added that the Federal Government of Pakistan is looking at the issue very “seriously”. PCB could refuse to play against India in the ICC tournament The same report in Dawn also states that the Pakistan government might also ask the PCB to refuse to play against India in ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments until the issues between the two countries are resolved at the government level. Last year the Asia Cup was to be played in Pakistan. Ultimately, however, it went ahead in a hybrid model, with India's matches continuing in Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series against each other in 2012. Since then, the two countries have competed against each other in the ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. Pakistan has visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the ODI World Cup in 2023. Returning to the 2025 Champions Trophy, the eight-team tournament is scheduled to take place next year from February 19 to March 9. The host cities are Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. However, the fate of the tournament is currently hanging in the balance. Earlier, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had also claimed that Pakistan would withdraw from the Champions Trophy if India does not cross the border for the tournament. Pakistan co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup, and this remains the last time an ICC event was played in the country. Pakistan had won the last edition of the Champions Trophy after beating India in the final of the 2017 tournament.

