Kansas State vs. ASU picks, odds for college football week 12 game





The Wildcats from the state of Kansas play Arizona State Solar Devils in a Week 12 college football game on Saturday, November 16 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which kicks off at 5 PM MST and can be seen on ESPN (stream with this FUBO free trial). Kansas State was eliminated in Week 11. Arizona State won 35-31 against UCF last week. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Kansas State is an 8.5-point favorite over ASU in the Week 12 college football odds for the game. The moneyline is not yet available. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points. Watch Kansas State vsArizona State live with FUBO (free trial) Dimers.com:Kansas State 29, ASU 22 It writes: “After extensive simulations, our model gives Arizona State a 32% chance of winning, while Kansas State has a 68% chance of winning.” ESPN: The Wildcats have a 74.5% chance of beating the Sun Devils The site's matchup predictor gives ASU a 25.5% chance of beating Kansas State on Saturday. Bookies.com: Kansas State has to run to hold the coverage Bill Speros writes: “Both teams are bowl eligible but are not in the College Football Playoff. The 7-2 SU and ATS Sun Devils are third in the Big 12 this season at 4-2 and remain strong in the hunt for victory.” spot in the conference title game. Sam Leavitt threw 3 TD passes as the Sun Devils held off UCF 35-31 on Saturday in a game that featured 5 lead changes. Kansas State (7-2) is coming off the bye and an upset 24-19 loss at Houston, where they were outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter. Cats were on the line, going 3-6 ATS in their first 9 games. They only scored 7 or more points in 5 tries once, will have to run the ball here if he wants enough distance for this coverage.” Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

