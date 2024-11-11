Casper Ruud beats Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets during ATP Finals | Tennis





Carlos Alcaraz made a stuttering start to the ATP Finals in Turin as he suffered a shock first career defeat to world number 7 Casper Ruud. The two-time Wimbledon champion, who won the first of his four Grand Slam titles by beating Ruud in the 2022 US Open final, went into the match leading the head-to-head results 4-0. But the inspired Norwegian impressively claimed a landmark success in the opening match of the John Newcombe Group, winning 6-1, 7-5 in an hour and 25 minutes. It's only one match, but it's definitely one of the best wins of the season for me when it comes to who I play, his level and his ranking, Ruud said in an on-field interview. Of course I feel very happy. I think we will see Carlos play better tennis than he did today, but I took care of my chances and it was a great win for me. Hopefully I can build on that. Alcaraz failed to hold serve twice in the first six matches, while he was unable to convert on five break points as he surrendered the first set in 36 minutes. The 21-year-old Spaniard initially seemed to have restored order during a strong start to set two. But he then squandered a 5-2 lead and lost five games in a row for the second set in a row before quickly leaving the court after his surprise defeat. I knew he might have a bit of a cold, said 25-year-old Ruud about number 3 in the world. I've seen him sniffing around here and always with a tissue over his nose. That is of course sad, that is not good for him, but it is also part of the game and I knew it was coming in. I tried to make him play rallies and do my best, but it's not easy, because when you know someone is not 100, %, maybe you get stressed yourself, because you think this is a very big opportunity for me to maybe win. I just tried to stay in my world, in the moment. Fortunately I had a good start and the second set I was able to turn it around with good tennis at the end. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev recorded a sixth straight win with a quick 6-4, 6-4 victory over AndreyRublev in the other match in the John Newcombe Group. Zverev, fresh from replacing Alcaraz as world number 2, triumphed in just 72 minutes, dismissing nine aces in the week after his Paris Masters win. It gave him a 67th win of the season on the Tour and set him up with the perfect start to his pursuit of a third ATP Finals win after success at the 2018 and 2021 editions.

