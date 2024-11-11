Hawaii should be proud of its international film festival

HIFF has the potential to get even better, but we all play a role in making that happen.

A recent article published here on Civil Beat Honolulu criticized the programming and operation of the Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF), arguing that it was not living up to its potential.

I research Asian Pacific film culture at Auckland University of Technology in Aotearoa New Zealand and have been teaching graduate courses at film festivals in Australia since 2020.

In my opinion, HIFF is one of the most interesting film festivals in the world.

Putting on a Pacific festival is difficult

Film festivals are complex events to plan and execute.

Building a program of more than 200 films requires sifting through thousands of entries, tracking major international premieres, selecting films that meet the needs and interests of thousands of audiences with unique tastes, negotiating with distributors, securing theater space and international invite and support films. filmmakers from around the world before the first screenings on opening night.

Organizing an event of this scale is expensive and requires a network of partners, sponsors and donors, each with different needs that the festival must meet. The world's largest film festivals are supported by major corporate sponsors or significant donations, dwarfing smaller regional festivals such as the HIFF.

Images of films from 'Made In Hawaii Shorts: Manifesting Mana', part of the fall lineup of the Hawaii International Film Festival. (Screenshot/2024)

Covid-19 posed new challenges for film festivals around the world, with many cutting back on programming or collapsing altogether.

While these challenges are not unique to HIFF, they are amplified by hosting a film festival on a Pacific island. Film festivals require large teams of skilled specialists, and many staff, from projectionists to transport coordinators, are recruited from other festivals.

Hawaii's high cost of living and geographic isolation make these challenges more expensive and complex to manage.

A different kind of festival

The previous article claimed that HIFF pales in comparison to Sundance, South by Southwest, Tribeca, and even Telluride, but this is an unhelpful comparison. Just as we value diversity in representation, diversity at film festivals is also beneficial.

For a festival of this size, HIFF attracts remarkable international talent. Living legends like Wong Kar-wai, Hirokazu Koreeda and Roger Deakins have attended over the past decade, and for emerging film students and critics, HIFF offers virtually unparalleled access to filmmakers through its extensive Q&A and educational programs.

These conversations do not take place elsewhere and reflect the extraordinary (and sometimes chaotic) intimacy of HIFF. For many filmmakers, HIFF is more informal and inclusive than the hierarchical, high-pressure environments typical of the international film festival circuit.

HIFF punches above its weight

HIFF has an international reputation for strong and original programming, particularly in Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander filmmaking.

Launched as a project of the East-West Center in 1981, HIFF showcased Asian cinema before most North American festivals. Film critic Roger Ebert saw HIFF as an important gateway for films from the Asia-Pacific region to the rest of the world and attended annually before his death in 2013, working with legendary writers such as Donald Richie and Susan Sontag.

My recent research led me to find a photo of Zhang Yimou enthusiastically playing table tennis between screenings in 1995, a reminder of the HIFF's role as an early champion of China's fifth generation of filmmakers.

This programming is not without flaws. HIFF has historically struggled to integrate local narrative films into its programming.

However, since 2017, HIFF has renewed its focus on local, indigenous and Pacific Islander filmmaking, becoming one of the few places where international audiences can see independent Hawaiian cinema. This is highlighted by the festival's recent success in securing $1 million in funding for the production of EIGHT, an anthology film directed by eight Kanaka Maoli filmmakers.

As a film scholar and historian, I am deeply impressed by Hawaii's emerging generation of local filmmakers, and HIFF plays a vital role in bringing their work to international attention.

Invest in local cinema

While I disagree with many points raised in the original article, we agree on one thing: HIFF has the potential to become an even stronger champion of local cinema in Hawaii.

More than criticism, film festivals can find themselves in crisis due to community apathy. We take institutions for granted and forget how much care and attention goes into keeping them alive. Difficult conversations are essential for remembering our priorities and striving for improvement.

If we want more from the HIFF, we must support it by attending, discussing, committing our time and resources, and advocating for it with our representatives. Supporting HIFF does not mean unconditional consent, but it does require investments in a shared future.

