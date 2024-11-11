Sports
Gambhir is not concerned about the eventual scenarios of the WTC in India; supports Rohit and Kohli | Cricket news
India's cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has backed incredible stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to prove their critics wrong and find form in Australia after a humiliating Test series home defeat to New Zealand.
Captain Rohit scored 91 runs in three matches and superstar batsman Kohli made just 93 in India's shock 3-0 series loss at home to New Zealand.
Gambhir said ahead of India's departure to Australia for a blockbuster five-match Test series that he was not worried about Virat and Rohit.
They are incredibly tough men, he said.
They have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to achieve a lot in the future.
Rohit is likely to miss the opening Test in Perth starting on November 22 to attend the birth of his second child.
Gambhir hit out at Ricky Ponting after the former Australia captain questioned the longer-term form of the two senior batsmen.
What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? Gambhir said.
Gambhir said the Indian team as a whole was keen to prove themselves after the defeat in New Zealand, only to gloss over their second Test series at home.
“I feel like there's a lot of hunger, especially after what happened in the last series,” he said.
Gambhir believes the biggest challenge in Australia will be the faster pitches compared to India, where conditions are traditionally spin-friendly.
But the former India opener said his under-the-cosh side were ready to fire from ball one in a series that starts in Perth on November 22.
We have been to Australia many times, so that experience will be crucial, said the coach, who also faced some criticism.
If we play to our potential, we will play our best cricket and we can beat anyone on any wicket.
Gambhir, who replaced India's T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid in July, brushed aside concerns over India's ability to qualify for the World Test Championship final.
Instead, the coach believes the team will focus on winning the series in Australia and the players will not be distracted by the race to reach the June 11-15 final at Lords Cricket Ground in London, United Kingdom .
India were in pole position to reach the final until New Zealand's whitewash allowed Australia to leapfrog.
Gambhir and Rohit must now guide their side to a 4-0 win in Australia to guarantee a spot in the final, although their path could become easier depending on the results of other series.
We are not looking at what is going to happen in the World Test Championship, whether we are going to qualify [for the final]Gambhir said.
Every series is important, it's that simple, when you play for your country
For us, it's two good teams playing against each other and we definitely want to go out and perform and try to win the series.
India have had the upper hand in their last two tours of Australia but their batting doesn't look particularly formidable this time as they look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The absence of injured Mohammed Shami will also increase the workload for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who will become India captain if Rohit misses the match.
Rohit's absence would also mean Yashasvi Jaiswal would need a new opening partner and Gambhir was happy with his backup options even though both Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul struggled in two unofficial Tests against Australia A.
Gambhir hinted that Rahul's 53-Test experience and ability to bat almost anywhere in the order could tilt the decision in his favor ahead of the uncapped Easwaran.
There are times when you go with the experienced players, Gambhir said about Rahul.
That is the quality of the man, that he can bat at the top of the order, he can bat at number three and he can also bat at number six, he added.
