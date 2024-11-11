Selections for 2024-25 NCAA Division I Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships Announced





INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships. This is the first year of a two-year pilot for the singles and doubles championships to be held in the fall, while the team championships will continue to take place in the spring. The singles and doubles competition will be held November 19-24 at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Baylor University serves as host.

All matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set. Singles and doubles competitors qualified for the Division I singles and doubles championships through competition in sanctioned qualifying track events. The qualifying track events, including the number of players advancing to the singles and doubles championships for each event, are as follows: ITA All-American Championships 10 singles players (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).

ITA Regional Championships Each of the 13 regions will promote two singles players (two finalists) and one doubles team (winner).

ITA Conference Masters, each Division I conference eligible for automatic team qualification, will have the opportunity to name the winners of the singles and doubles conference tournament, or, if no conference tournament is held, nominate one singles player and one doubles team to participate to take. The ITA Conference Masters field size reflects the number of eligible AQ conferences per year. The four singles semi-finalists, plus three doubles teams (two finalists plus the third/fourth play-off winner), qualify for the singles and doubles championships.

ITA Sectional Championships: Each of the four sectionals will feature six singles teams (the four singles semifinalists plus the two quarterfinal play-off winners) and three doubles teams (the two doubles finalists plus the plus the third/fourth play-off winners) to bring forward. Singles

Singles participants (64), listed alphabetically by last name: Player Setting Qualifying event Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo Texas ITA Regional-Texas Catherine Aulia Tennessee ITA Sectionals-South Irina Balus Duke ITA Regional Carolina Andrea Beltran Denver ITA regional mountain DJ Bennett Chestnut brown ITA All American Olivia Benton Boston College ITA Regional-New England Alexis Blokhina Stanford ITA Regional-Northwest Ashton Bowers Texas ITA Regional-Texas Savannah Broadus Peperdine ITA All American Kaitlyn Carnicella South Carolina ITA Sectionals-East Piper Charney Michigan ITA Sectionals-Central Elaine Chervinsky Virginia ITA Sectionals-East Gracie Epps State of Oklahoma ITA Conference Masters Tatum Evans North Carolina ITA All American Kate Fakih UCLA ITA Sectionals-West Julia Fliegner Michigan ITA Regional-Midwest Carmen Gallardo Guevara Purdue ITA Regional-Ohio Valley Julia Garcia Ruiz Oklahoma ITA Sectionals-Central Valerie Glozman Stanford ITA All American Raquel González Miami (Florida) ITA Regional-Southeast Guillermina Grant Georgia ITA Sectionals-South Sara Hamner South Carolina ITA Sectionals-East Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara ITA Regional-Southwest Emma Jackson Duke ITA Sectionals-East Sofia Johnson Old rule ITA Conference Masters Lily Jones Michigan ITA Sectionals-Central Ludmila Kareisova Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South Ekaterina Khayrutdinova Florida International University ITA Regional-Southeast Nicole Khirin Texas A&M ITA Sectionals-Central Anastasia Komar State of Oklahoma ITA Regional-Central Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer UCLA ITA Sectionals-West Connie Ma Stanford ITA Regional-Northwest Lan Mi California ITA Sectionals-West Mao Mushika California ITA Sectionals-West Ange Oby Kajuru State of Oklahoma ITA All American Angela October Chestnut brown ITA Regional South Luciana Perry State of Ohio ITA Regional-Midwest Lucie Petruzelova Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South Grace Piper Southern California ITA Sectionals-West Oyinlomo Quadre Florida International University ITA Conference Masters Theadora Rabman North Carolina ITA All American Valeria Ray Vanderbilt ITA Sectionals-South Merna Refaat Chestnut brown ITA Regional South Sabine Rutlauka University of Pennsylvania ITA Regional-Northeast Zdena Safarova Boise State ITA regional mountain Serafima Shastova Syracuse ITA Regional-New England Alina Shcherbinina Oklahoma ITA Sectionals-Central Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin ITA All American Daria Smetannikov Texas A&M ITA Sectionals-Central Bridget Stammel Vanderbilt ITA Regional-Ohio Valley Maria Stoiana Texas A&M ITA All American Carson Tanguilig North Carolina ITA Sectionals-East Elza Tomase Tennessee ITA All American Xin Tong Wang Wichita State ITA Regional-Central Emilia Tverijonaite State of Arizona ITA Regional-Southwest Ozlem Uslu Virginia technology ITA Regional-Atlantic Esha Velaga University of Pennsylvania ITA-Regional-Northeast Dasha Vidmanova Georgia ITA All American Elise Wagle UCLA ITA Sectionals-West Katja Wiersholm California ITA Conference Masters Annabelle Xu Virginia ITA Sectionals-East Elena Yu Duke ITA Regional Carolina Sara Ziodato Virginia ITA Regional-Atlantic Alternatives: 1. Shavit Kimchi Duke 2. Kailey Evans San Diego 3. Audrey Spencer State of Ohio 4. Tereza Dejnozkova Iowa 5. Ava Hrastar Chestnut brown 6. Vivian Yang Peperdine 7. Sindi Ratliff State of Ohio 8. Aysegul Because Georgia 9. Malak El Allami Colombia 10. Victoria Gomez O'Hayon Florida Atlantic Ocean Seeds 1 – 8: 1. Maria Stoiana Texas A&M 2. Dasha Vidmanova Georgia 3. Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin 4. Elza Tomase Tennessee 5. Valerie Glozman Stanford 6. Ange Oby Kajuru State of Oklahoma 7. Connie Ma Stanford 8. Julia Fliegner Michigan Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name Savannah Broadus Peperdine Julia Garcia Ruiz Oklahoma Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara Sofia Johnson Old rule Luciana Perry State of Ohio Theadora Rabman North Carolina Bridget Stammel Vanderbilt Emilia Tverijonaite State of Arizona Double

Double participants (32), listed alphabetically by institution: Player 1 Player 2 Setting Qualifying event Isabella Romaniachen Savannah Dada-Mascoll Appalachian State University ITA Conference Masters Ava Hrastar DJ Bennett Chestnut brown ITA Regional South Liubov Kostenko Cristina Tiglea Baylor ITA Sectionals-Central Kendall Kovic Yujia Huang Brigham Young ITA Sectionals-West Mao Mushika Jessica Alsola California ITA All American Mother Nelson Emma Bubalo Colorado ITA regional mountain Irina Balus Elizabeth Coleman Duke ITA Sectionals-East Rachel Haan Alicia Dudeney Florida ITA Regional-Southeast Guillermina Grant Aysegul Because Georgia ITA Sectionals-South Seen Roach Alejandra Cruz Georgia Tech ITA Sectionals-South Stephanie Yakoff Kavya Karra Harvard ITA Regional-New England Lily Jones Jessica Bernales Michigan ITA Sectionals-Central Gabriella Broadfoot Maddy Zampardo NC State ITA All American Carson Tanguilig Susanna Maltby North Carolina ITA Regional Carolina Theadora Rabman Tatum Evans North Carolina ITA Sectionals-East Ludmila Kareisova Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South Maiko Uchijima Olivia Dorner Penn State ITA Regional-Northeast Savannah Broadus Vivian Yang Peperdine ITA Regional-Southwest Lily Fairclough Grace Piper Southern California ITA All American Valerie Glozman Connie Ma Stanford ITA Regional-Northwest Jade Otway Isabel Pascual TCU ITA Sectionals-Central Elza Tomase Catherine Aulia Tennessee ITA Regional-Ohio Valley Avelina Sayfetdinova Maria Hlahola Texas technology ITA Regional-Texas Maria Berlanga Lily Hutchings Tulsa ITA Regional-Central Anna Marie Weissheim Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara ITA Sectionals-West Kimmi Hance Elise Wagle UCLA ITA All American Olivia Center Kate Fakih UCLA ITA Sectionals-West Celia Belle Mohr Sophia Webster Vanderbilt ITA Conference Masters Melody Collard Elaine Chervinsky Virginia ITA Regional-Atlantic Martina Genis Salas Annabelle Xu Virginia ITA Sectionals-East Alina Mukhortova Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin ITA Regional-Midwest Abby Nugent Clara Owen Xavier ITA Conference Masters Alternatives: 1. Reece Carter Alexia Jacobs Washington 2. Katerina Mandelikova Oyinlomo Quadre Florida International University 3. Micha Dagan Fruchtman Brittany Lau Northwest 4. Masterful way Alina Shcherbinina Oklahoma 5. Margaret Navarro Sara Ziodato Virginia Seeds 1-4: 1. Kimmi Hance Elise Wagle UCLA 2. Gabriella Broadfoot Maddy Zampardo NC State 3. Avelina Sayfetdinova Maria Hlahola Texas technology 4. Savannah Broadus Vivian Yang Peperdine Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution Liubov Kostenko Cristina Tiglea Baylor Carson Tanguilig Susanna Maltby North Carolina Jade Otway Isabel Pascual TCU Olivia Center Kate Fakih UCLA

