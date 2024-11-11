Connect with us

INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships. This is the first year of a two-year pilot for the singles and doubles championships to be held in the fall, while the team championships will continue to take place in the spring.

The singles and doubles competition will be held November 19-24 at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Baylor University serves as host.
All matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set.

Singles and doubles competitors qualified for the Division I singles and doubles championships through competition in sanctioned qualifying track events. The qualifying track events, including the number of players advancing to the singles and doubles championships for each event, are as follows:

  • ITA All-American Championships 10 singles players (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).
  • ITA Regional Championships Each of the 13 regions will promote two singles players (two finalists) and one doubles team (winner).
  • ITA Conference Masters, each Division I conference eligible for automatic team qualification, will have the opportunity to name the winners of the singles and doubles conference tournament, or, if no conference tournament is held, nominate one singles player and one doubles team to participate to take. The ITA Conference Masters field size reflects the number of eligible AQ conferences per year. The four singles semi-finalists, plus three doubles teams (two finalists plus the third/fourth play-off winner), qualify for the singles and doubles championships.
  • ITA Sectional Championships: Each of the four sectionals will feature six singles teams (the four singles semifinalists plus the two quarterfinal play-off winners) and three doubles teams (the two doubles finalists plus the plus the third/fourth play-off winners) to bring forward.
Singles
Singles participants (64), listed alphabetically by last name:
Player Setting Qualifying event
Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo Texas ITA Regional-Texas
Catherine Aulia Tennessee ITA Sectionals-South
Irina Balus Duke ITA Regional Carolina
Andrea Beltran Denver ITA regional mountain
DJ Bennett Chestnut brown ITA All American
Olivia Benton Boston College ITA Regional-New England
Alexis Blokhina Stanford ITA Regional-Northwest
Ashton Bowers Texas ITA Regional-Texas
Savannah Broadus Peperdine ITA All American
Kaitlyn Carnicella South Carolina ITA Sectionals-East
Piper Charney Michigan ITA Sectionals-Central
Elaine Chervinsky Virginia ITA Sectionals-East
Gracie Epps State of Oklahoma ITA Conference Masters
Tatum Evans North Carolina ITA All American
Kate Fakih UCLA ITA Sectionals-West
Julia Fliegner Michigan ITA Regional-Midwest
Carmen Gallardo Guevara Purdue ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
Julia Garcia Ruiz Oklahoma ITA Sectionals-Central
Valerie Glozman Stanford ITA All American
Raquel González Miami (Florida) ITA Regional-Southeast
Guillermina Grant Georgia ITA Sectionals-South
Sara Hamner South Carolina ITA Sectionals-East
Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara ITA Regional-Southwest
Emma Jackson Duke ITA Sectionals-East
Sofia Johnson Old rule ITA Conference Masters
Lily Jones Michigan ITA Sectionals-Central
Ludmila Kareisova Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South
Ekaterina Khayrutdinova Florida International University ITA Regional-Southeast
Nicole Khirin Texas A&M ITA Sectionals-Central
Anastasia Komar State of Oklahoma ITA Regional-Central
Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South
Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer UCLA ITA Sectionals-West
Connie Ma Stanford ITA Regional-Northwest
Lan Mi California ITA Sectionals-West
Mao Mushika California ITA Sectionals-West
Ange Oby Kajuru State of Oklahoma ITA All American
Angela October Chestnut brown ITA Regional South
Luciana Perry State of Ohio ITA Regional-Midwest
Lucie Petruzelova Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South
Grace Piper Southern California ITA Sectionals-West
Oyinlomo Quadre Florida International University ITA Conference Masters
Theadora Rabman North Carolina ITA All American
Valeria Ray Vanderbilt ITA Sectionals-South
Merna Refaat Chestnut brown ITA Regional South
Sabine Rutlauka University of Pennsylvania ITA Regional-Northeast
Zdena Safarova Boise State ITA regional mountain
Serafima Shastova Syracuse ITA Regional-New England
Alina Shcherbinina Oklahoma ITA Sectionals-Central
Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin ITA All American
Daria Smetannikov Texas A&M ITA Sectionals-Central
Bridget Stammel Vanderbilt ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
Maria Stoiana Texas A&M ITA All American
Carson Tanguilig North Carolina ITA Sectionals-East
Elza Tomase Tennessee ITA All American
Xin Tong Wang Wichita State ITA Regional-Central
Emilia Tverijonaite State of Arizona ITA Regional-Southwest
Ozlem Uslu Virginia technology ITA Regional-Atlantic
Esha Velaga University of Pennsylvania ITA-Regional-Northeast
Dasha Vidmanova Georgia ITA All American
Elise Wagle UCLA ITA Sectionals-West
Katja Wiersholm California ITA Conference Masters
Annabelle Xu Virginia ITA Sectionals-East
Elena Yu Duke ITA Regional Carolina
Sara Ziodato Virginia ITA Regional-Atlantic
Alternatives:
1. Shavit Kimchi Duke
2. Kailey Evans San Diego
3. Audrey Spencer State of Ohio
4. Tereza Dejnozkova Iowa
5. Ava Hrastar Chestnut brown
6. Vivian Yang Peperdine
7. Sindi Ratliff State of Ohio
8. Aysegul Because Georgia
9. Malak El Allami Colombia
10. Victoria Gomez O'Hayon Florida Atlantic Ocean
Seeds 1 – 8:
1. Maria Stoiana Texas A&M
2. Dasha Vidmanova Georgia
3. Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin
4. Elza Tomase Tennessee
5. Valerie Glozman Stanford
6. Ange Oby Kajuru State of Oklahoma
7. Connie Ma Stanford
8. Julia Fliegner Michigan
Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name
Savannah Broadus Peperdine
Julia Garcia Ruiz Oklahoma
Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara
Sofia Johnson Old rule
Luciana Perry State of Ohio
Theadora Rabman North Carolina
Bridget Stammel Vanderbilt
Emilia Tverijonaite State of Arizona
Double
Double participants (32), listed alphabetically by institution:
Player 1 Player 2 Setting Qualifying event
Isabella Romaniachen Savannah Dada-Mascoll Appalachian State University ITA Conference Masters
Ava Hrastar DJ Bennett Chestnut brown ITA Regional South
Liubov Kostenko Cristina Tiglea Baylor ITA Sectionals-Central
Kendall Kovic Yujia Huang Brigham Young ITA Sectionals-West
Mao Mushika Jessica Alsola California ITA All American
Mother Nelson Emma Bubalo Colorado ITA regional mountain
Irina Balus Elizabeth Coleman Duke ITA Sectionals-East
Rachel Haan Alicia Dudeney Florida ITA Regional-Southeast
Guillermina Grant Aysegul Because Georgia ITA Sectionals-South
Seen Roach Alejandra Cruz Georgia Tech ITA Sectionals-South
Stephanie Yakoff Kavya Karra Harvard ITA Regional-New England
Lily Jones Jessica Bernales Michigan ITA Sectionals-Central
Gabriella Broadfoot Maddy Zampardo NC State ITA All American
Carson Tanguilig Susanna Maltby North Carolina ITA Regional Carolina
Theadora Rabman Tatum Evans North Carolina ITA Sectionals-East
Ludmila Kareisova Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher Ole ma'am ITA Sectionals-South
Maiko Uchijima Olivia Dorner Penn State ITA Regional-Northeast
Savannah Broadus Vivian Yang Peperdine ITA Regional-Southwest
Lily Fairclough Grace Piper Southern California ITA All American
Valerie Glozman Connie Ma Stanford ITA Regional-Northwest
Jade Otway Isabel Pascual TCU ITA Sectionals-Central
Elza Tomase Catherine Aulia Tennessee ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
Avelina Sayfetdinova Maria Hlahola Texas technology ITA Regional-Texas
Maria Berlanga Lily Hutchings Tulsa ITA Regional-Central
Anna Marie Weissheim Amelia Honer UC Santa Barbara ITA Sectionals-West
Kimmi Hance Elise Wagle UCLA ITA All American
Olivia Center Kate Fakih UCLA ITA Sectionals-West
Celia Belle Mohr Sophia Webster Vanderbilt ITA Conference Masters
Melody Collard Elaine Chervinsky Virginia ITA Regional-Atlantic
Martina Genis Salas Annabelle Xu Virginia ITA Sectionals-East
Alina Mukhortova Maria Sholokhova Wisconsin ITA Regional-Midwest
Abby Nugent Clara Owen Xavier ITA Conference Masters
Alternatives:
1. Reece Carter Alexia Jacobs Washington
2. Katerina Mandelikova Oyinlomo Quadre Florida International University
3. Micha Dagan Fruchtman Brittany Lau Northwest
4. Masterful way Alina Shcherbinina Oklahoma
5. Margaret Navarro Sara Ziodato Virginia
Seeds 1-4:
1. Kimmi Hance Elise Wagle UCLA
2. Gabriella Broadfoot Maddy Zampardo NC State
3. Avelina Sayfetdinova Maria Hlahola Texas technology
4. Savannah Broadus Vivian Yang Peperdine
Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution
Liubov Kostenko Cristina Tiglea Baylor
Carson Tanguilig Susanna Maltby North Carolina
Jade Otway Isabel Pascual TCU
Olivia Center Kate Fakih UCLA

