Sports
Selections for 2024-25 NCAA Division I Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships Announced
INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships. This is the first year of a two-year pilot for the singles and doubles championships to be held in the fall, while the team championships will continue to take place in the spring.
The singles and doubles competition will be held November 19-24 at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Baylor University serves as host.
All matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set.
Singles and doubles competitors qualified for the Division I singles and doubles championships through competition in sanctioned qualifying track events. The qualifying track events, including the number of players advancing to the singles and doubles championships for each event, are as follows:
- ITA All-American Championships 10 singles players (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).
- ITA Regional Championships Each of the 13 regions will promote two singles players (two finalists) and one doubles team (winner).
- ITA Conference Masters, each Division I conference eligible for automatic team qualification, will have the opportunity to name the winners of the singles and doubles conference tournament, or, if no conference tournament is held, nominate one singles player and one doubles team to participate to take. The ITA Conference Masters field size reflects the number of eligible AQ conferences per year. The four singles semi-finalists, plus three doubles teams (two finalists plus the third/fourth play-off winner), qualify for the singles and doubles championships.
- ITA Sectional Championships: Each of the four sectionals will feature six singles teams (the four singles semifinalists plus the two quarterfinal play-off winners) and three doubles teams (the two doubles finalists plus the plus the third/fourth play-off winners) to bring forward.
|Player
|Setting
|Qualifying event
|Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo
|Texas
|ITA Regional-Texas
|Catherine Aulia
|Tennessee
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Irina Balus
|Duke
|ITA Regional Carolina
|Andrea Beltran
|Denver
|ITA regional mountain
|DJ Bennett
|Chestnut brown
|ITA All American
|Olivia Benton
|Boston College
|ITA Regional-New England
|Alexis Blokhina
|Stanford
|ITA Regional-Northwest
|Ashton Bowers
|Texas
|ITA Regional-Texas
|Savannah Broadus
|Peperdine
|ITA All American
|Kaitlyn Carnicella
|South Carolina
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Piper Charney
|Michigan
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Elaine Chervinsky
|Virginia
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Gracie Epps
|State of Oklahoma
|ITA Conference Masters
|Tatum Evans
|North Carolina
|ITA All American
|Kate Fakih
|UCLA
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Julia Fliegner
|Michigan
|ITA Regional-Midwest
|Carmen Gallardo Guevara
|Purdue
|ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
|Julia Garcia Ruiz
|Oklahoma
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Valerie Glozman
|Stanford
|ITA All American
|Raquel González
|Miami (Florida)
|ITA Regional-Southeast
|Guillermina Grant
|Georgia
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Sara Hamner
|South Carolina
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Amelia Honer
|UC Santa Barbara
|ITA Regional-Southwest
|Emma Jackson
|Duke
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Sofia Johnson
|Old rule
|ITA Conference Masters
|Lily Jones
|Michigan
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Ludmila Kareisova
|Ole ma'am
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Ekaterina Khayrutdinova
|Florida International University
|ITA Regional-Southeast
|Nicole Khirin
|Texas A&M
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Anastasia Komar
|State of Oklahoma
|ITA Regional-Central
|Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher
|Ole ma'am
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer
|UCLA
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Connie Ma
|Stanford
|ITA Regional-Northwest
|Lan Mi
|California
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Mao Mushika
|California
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Ange Oby Kajuru
|State of Oklahoma
|ITA All American
|Angela October
|Chestnut brown
|ITA Regional South
|Luciana Perry
|State of Ohio
|ITA Regional-Midwest
|Lucie Petruzelova
|Ole ma'am
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Grace Piper
|Southern California
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Oyinlomo Quadre
|Florida International University
|ITA Conference Masters
|Theadora Rabman
|North Carolina
|ITA All American
|Valeria Ray
|Vanderbilt
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Merna Refaat
|Chestnut brown
|ITA Regional South
|Sabine Rutlauka
|University of Pennsylvania
|ITA Regional-Northeast
|Zdena Safarova
|Boise State
|ITA regional mountain
|Serafima Shastova
|Syracuse
|ITA Regional-New England
|Alina Shcherbinina
|Oklahoma
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Maria Sholokhova
|Wisconsin
|ITA All American
|Daria Smetannikov
|Texas A&M
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Bridget Stammel
|Vanderbilt
|ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
|Maria Stoiana
|Texas A&M
|ITA All American
|Carson Tanguilig
|North Carolina
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Elza Tomase
|Tennessee
|ITA All American
|Xin Tong Wang
|Wichita State
|ITA Regional-Central
|Emilia Tverijonaite
|State of Arizona
|ITA Regional-Southwest
|Ozlem Uslu
|Virginia technology
|ITA Regional-Atlantic
|Esha Velaga
|University of Pennsylvania
|ITA-Regional-Northeast
|Dasha Vidmanova
|Georgia
|ITA All American
|Elise Wagle
|UCLA
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Katja Wiersholm
|California
|ITA Conference Masters
|Annabelle Xu
|Virginia
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Elena Yu
|Duke
|ITA Regional Carolina
|Sara Ziodato
|Virginia
|ITA Regional-Atlantic
|1.
|Shavit Kimchi
|Duke
|2.
|Kailey Evans
|San Diego
|3.
|Audrey Spencer
|State of Ohio
|4.
|Tereza Dejnozkova
|Iowa
|5.
|Ava Hrastar
|Chestnut brown
|6.
|Vivian Yang
|Peperdine
|7.
|Sindi Ratliff
|State of Ohio
|8.
|Aysegul Because
|Georgia
|9.
|Malak El Allami
|Colombia
|10.
|Victoria Gomez O'Hayon
|Florida Atlantic Ocean
|1.
|Maria Stoiana
|Texas A&M
|2.
|Dasha Vidmanova
|Georgia
|3.
|Maria Sholokhova
|Wisconsin
|4.
|Elza Tomase
|Tennessee
|5.
|Valerie Glozman
|Stanford
|6.
|Ange Oby Kajuru
|State of Oklahoma
|7.
|Connie Ma
|Stanford
|8.
|Julia Fliegner
|Michigan
|Savannah Broadus
|Peperdine
|Julia Garcia Ruiz
|Oklahoma
|Amelia Honer
|UC Santa Barbara
|Sofia Johnson
|Old rule
|Luciana Perry
|State of Ohio
|Theadora Rabman
|North Carolina
|Bridget Stammel
|Vanderbilt
|Emilia Tverijonaite
|State of Arizona
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Setting
|Qualifying event
|Isabella Romaniachen
|Savannah Dada-Mascoll
|Appalachian State University
|ITA Conference Masters
|Ava Hrastar
|DJ Bennett
|Chestnut brown
|ITA Regional South
|Liubov Kostenko
|Cristina Tiglea
|Baylor
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Kendall Kovic
|Yujia Huang
|Brigham Young
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Mao Mushika
|Jessica Alsola
|California
|ITA All American
|Mother Nelson
|Emma Bubalo
|Colorado
|ITA regional mountain
|Irina Balus
|Elizabeth Coleman
|Duke
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Rachel Haan
|Alicia Dudeney
|Florida
|ITA Regional-Southeast
|Guillermina Grant
|Aysegul Because
|Georgia
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Seen Roach
|Alejandra Cruz
|Georgia Tech
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Stephanie Yakoff
|Kavya Karra
|Harvard
|ITA Regional-New England
|Lily Jones
|Jessica Bernales
|Michigan
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Gabriella Broadfoot
|Maddy Zampardo
|NC State
|ITA All American
|Carson Tanguilig
|Susanna Maltby
|North Carolina
|ITA Regional Carolina
|Theadora Rabman
|Tatum Evans
|North Carolina
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Ludmila Kareisova
|Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher
|Ole ma'am
|ITA Sectionals-South
|Maiko Uchijima
|Olivia Dorner
|Penn State
|ITA Regional-Northeast
|Savannah Broadus
|Vivian Yang
|Peperdine
|ITA Regional-Southwest
|Lily Fairclough
|Grace Piper
|Southern California
|ITA All American
|Valerie Glozman
|Connie Ma
|Stanford
|ITA Regional-Northwest
|Jade Otway
|Isabel Pascual
|TCU
|ITA Sectionals-Central
|Elza Tomase
|Catherine Aulia
|Tennessee
|ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
|Avelina Sayfetdinova
|Maria Hlahola
|Texas technology
|ITA Regional-Texas
|Maria Berlanga
|Lily Hutchings
|Tulsa
|ITA Regional-Central
|Anna Marie Weissheim
|Amelia Honer
|UC Santa Barbara
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Kimmi Hance
|Elise Wagle
|UCLA
|ITA All American
|Olivia Center
|Kate Fakih
|UCLA
|ITA Sectionals-West
|Celia Belle Mohr
|Sophia Webster
|Vanderbilt
|ITA Conference Masters
|Melody Collard
|Elaine Chervinsky
|Virginia
|ITA Regional-Atlantic
|Martina Genis Salas
|Annabelle Xu
|Virginia
|ITA Sectionals-East
|Alina Mukhortova
|Maria Sholokhova
|Wisconsin
|ITA Regional-Midwest
|Abby Nugent
|Clara Owen
|Xavier
|ITA Conference Masters
|1.
|Reece Carter
|Alexia Jacobs
|Washington
|2.
|Katerina Mandelikova
|Oyinlomo Quadre
|Florida International University
|3.
|Micha Dagan Fruchtman
|Brittany Lau
|Northwest
|4.
|Masterful way
|Alina Shcherbinina
|Oklahoma
|5.
|Margaret Navarro
|Sara Ziodato
|Virginia
|1.
|Kimmi Hance
|Elise Wagle
|UCLA
|2.
|Gabriella Broadfoot
|Maddy Zampardo
|NC State
|3.
|Avelina Sayfetdinova
|Maria Hlahola
|Texas technology
|4.
|Savannah Broadus
|Vivian Yang
|Peperdine
|Liubov Kostenko
|Cristina Tiglea
|Baylor
|Carson Tanguilig
|Susanna Maltby
|North Carolina
|Jade Otway
|Isabel Pascual
|TCU
|Olivia Center
|Kate Fakih
|UCLA
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-women/article/2024-11-11/2024-25-ncaa-division-i-womens-tennis-singles-and-doubles-championships-selections
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trkiye-Syria: Erdogan leaves the Arab-Islamic summit hall in Riyadh during Assad's speech
- Aspire Food Group is cutting back on staff and reducing production at its cricket farm
- Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif government considers civil service reforms proposed by Imran Khan
- How Fox News Called Donald Trump Election Night 2024 First
- Nathan MacKinnon named 2nd NHL Star of the Week
- 'A Dangerous Moment': FDA Advisory Board Member on RFK Jr.'s Potential Role
- Kremlin denies Trump-Putin phone call | BBC News
- Boris Johnson angry at Labor raid on 'absolutely crazy' farm inheritance tax | Politics | News
- UK shoppers hit by taramasalata shortage due to strike
- Jon Wertheim suspended from Tennis Channel for hot mic incident
- United Arab Emirates: Famous Pakistani businessman Imran Chaudhry dies in Dubai – News
- Bitcoin hits record high as Trump promises pro-crypto administration