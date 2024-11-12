IUP field hockey's Davidson and Romanczuk named All-PSAC selections





LOCK HAVEN, Pa. The IUP field hockey program placed two on the 2024 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) all-conference teams, released by the league Monday.Junior Jess Davidson was named first team honors, with a fifth year Cassie Romanczuk earning a spot on the second team. The teams moved to a positionless format for all-conference selections in 2024 and were determined by a vote by the league's coaches. The two forwards contributed to IUP's overall record of 6-10 and 3-3 in the PSAC. Davidson's first team honor is the fourth in program history and the first since the 2012 season. Since joining IUP, Davidson has been an all-conference selection every year. She received second team honors in both 2022 and 2023. This was the first time Romanczuk achieved this honor. Both Davidson and Romanczuk have scored nine goals this season, contributing to 64.2% of the goals scored by IUP. Davidson scored the winning goal to eliminate previously undefeated No. 1 Shippensburg and also scored a goal against No. 2 East Stroudsburg. Concluding her junior season, Jess Davidson rose to fifth in program history with 32 career goals. She also rose from 15th to sixth place with 72 career points. Romanczuk and Davidson claimed 11th and 12th in the PSAC for goals scored. The Nelson, New Zealand native had two multi-goal appearances this season and has nine throughout her career. Romanczuk started 15 of 16 games for IUP at forward. The Wahinston, NJ native scored the winning goal against Slippery Rock on October 1. She contributed a goal in the wins against D'Youville and scored two goals against Frostburg State.

2024 PSAC Hockey Major Award Winners

Athlete of the Year:Jady van Gils, East Stroudsburg

Defensive Athlete of the Year:Emma Albee, Shippensburg

Freshmen of the year:Jenna Duke, Mansfield

Coach of the year:Tara Zollinger, Shippensburg 2024 PSAC Hockey First Team All-Conference Position Name Cl. University Midfield Ashley Knoop Sr. Shippensburg Come on Jess Davidson ^^ jr. IUP Midfield Juliana Donato+* Sr. Kutztown Come on And Garabaldi** jr. Shippensburg Back Sarah Poortgebouw** Gr. Kutztown Midfield Nya Gilchrist Sr. Shippensburg Midfield Kara Koch Sr. Bloomsburg Come on Aydan McFarland^ Sr. Bloomsburg Come on Jasmine Molenaar** Sr. West Chester Midfield Kenedy Stroup^ Gr. Mansveld Midfield Jady van Gils^* Sr. East Stroudsburg Come on Paige Wolfe** Gr. West Chester GOAL Emma Albee Fr. Shippensburg 2024 PSAC Hockey Second Team All-Conference Position Name Cl. University Center/forward Emilie Bonhivert Gr. Frostburg State Come on Jenna Duke R-Fri. Mansveld Midfield Melanie Ash So. Mansveld Come on Erin González+ jr. Kutztown Center/forward Kerry Kaufman jr. East Stroudsburg Come on Paige Leitzel jr. Frostburg State Back Danielle Panati+ Sr. Kutztown Come on Cassie Romanczuk 5th IUP Back Ella Shockley+ jr. West Chester Center/back Charlotte Simon jr. East Stroudsburg Midfield Caitlin Wassermann Gr. Millersville Center/back Hannah Wit^ So. Shippensburg GOAL August Lewis* Gr. Mansveld 2024 PSAC Hockey Third Team All-Conference Position Name Cl. University Back Meg Barnard*+ Sr. Bloomsburg Center/forward Yasmin De Meyer^ Sr. Shippensburg Midfield Gianna Funari+ So. West Chester Midfield Grace Harrol+ jr. Kutztown Center/forward Hilary Hofman So. Slippery rock Center/forward Minke Klijn So. East Stroudsburg Midfield Morgan Lennon Sr. Millersville Center/forward Alexa Michielsen Sr. Shippensburg Midfield Adriana Palumbo+ Sr. West Chester Come on Emma Ruley jr. Millersville Back Savannah Silvestre^ jr. Shippensburg Back Bella Viruet jr. East Stroudsburg GOAL Jackie Nevel+ Sr. Bloomsburg *Denotes previous All-PSAC first team selection

^ Indicates previous All-PSAC second team selection

+ Indicates previous All-PSAC third team selection To follow For current information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP hockey on X (Twitter) @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPfieldhockey.

