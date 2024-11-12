Sports
Week 8 – The opening spell
(Pictured: Greater Hunter Coast and Southern Swans Brewer Shield teams after their Round 5 clash)
Powerful attacks and stunning spells: it was on offer for young and old in this edition of The Opening Spell.
First to pass
First ball Blazing 130 on 41
Veteran Daniel Christian turned back the years for UNSW, hitting 130 runs off just 164 balls, with a whopping 24 boundaries, in their total of 377 against Sutherland. At the age of 41, Christian became the first player over 40 to achieve a century in the first grade since 2017-18, joining late-career legends such as Anthony Clark and James Aitkin.
Second ball Swans Soar
Ebony Winston led the Southern Swans to victory over Greater Hunter Coast in the Brewer Shield with a stunning 4-8 spell, restricting their opponents to just 67. The Swans chased the enemy in 16 overs to complete a six-wicket win to sit comfortably. the top of the table with five completed rounds.
Third Ball Warners Double Act
Randwick Petersham's Kaden Warner played with both bat and ball against Hawkesbury in the men's fifth grade. After taking 5-9 to bowl out the Hawks for 55, Warner top-scored with 43 off 23 balls in the chase. He ended the weekend with two more wickets, finishing with 2-21 in the second innings.
Fourth ball Kaya's career Best
Manly Warringah's Kaya Punter bowled her career best in the women's second grade, taking 5 wickets for just 11 runs in 4 overs against Greater Hunter Coast. Her decisive spell changed the game as the visitors lost five wickets for just 8 runs to post a modest 85 to chase Manly.
Fifth Ball Atherton and Carruthers Run Fest
Fairfield-Liverpool's Brent Atherton and Mitchell Carruthers produced a masterclass in batting in the men's second grade against Bankstown, with Atherton scoring a classy 154 and Carruthers a colossal 194. Together they lifted Fairfield to an imposing 386 at stumps.
Sixth ball Church on fire!
Sydney University has set a target of 254, thanks to an excellent unbeaten innings from Dylan Church, who scored 154 runs in the men's third division. His performance included 12 boundaries and two sixes, while Harrison Allomes and Arnav Yadav contributed 34 and 33 respectively. The mounting pressure on Blacktown was evident as they lost their first wicket without scoring and seeing them at 1/16 at stumps.
Second over
First Ball Abela Shines, Vane-Tempest Snags Seven!
St. George's bowlers made quick work of Campbelltown-Camden, bowling them for just 151 after sending them into bat. 18-year-old opener Baily Abela top-scored for Campbelltown-Camden with a gritty 53, marking his third half-century in just his fifth innings in the first grade. Behind the stumps, St Georges wicketkeeper Tom Vane-Tempest was on fire, taking as many as seven catches to keep the pressure on. St George finished the day confidently at 1-42 and set themselves up for a strong chase on Day 2.
Second ball McCall and Delaney dominate as Sydney Rolls Uni
Tara McCall featured in a dominant bowling display for Sydney in the Women's Third Grade, claiming an incredible 4-12, restricting Sydney University to just 100 runs. Maggie Delaney provided excellent back-up, taking three wickets and maintaining the pressure throughout her spell. Their combined efforts provided a comfortable chase for Sydney, giving them the edge in this spirited rivalry.
Third ball Finleys Fireworks
After being sent to bat in the men's Poidevin-Gray Shield, Finley Hill put in a blistering performance for Eastern Suburbs, scoring 95 unbeaten runs off just 39 balls, including nine sixes. Trystan Kennedy provided brilliant support, with his 60* from 53 to take Easts to 180 after 20. Fairfield-Liverpool struggled in response and finished well below 115.
Fourth ball Robertson takes eastern suburbs to 300+
Eastern Suburbs established a leading position in the men's fourth grade, amassing 301 runs in 69 overs against Sydney. Lucas Robertson stole the show with a stunning 151, while George Naish supported with a composed 92, and Ben Revai added a solid 43* to complete the total. Sydney's batters stumbled in response, ending the day at a shaky 2/34 after nine overs, with an uphill battle in prospect.
Fifth ball Gordon keeps his nerve
Sterre Kalis led Gordon's batting efforts in the women's first grade, scoring a crucial 52 off 49 balls to anchor their innings on 124. Parramattas Vani Bhadana (32) and Niamh Holland (26) fought back but ultimately fell 12 runs short , while Gordon held their nerve for a well-deserved win.
Sixth ball Hackney and Xie dominate
Parramatta opening batsman Ryan Hackney hit his stride in the men's first grade to make a masterful 130* from 266 balls, his 12th century in the first grade. Twenty-year-old Patrick Xie added flair with a dazzling 160* off 144 balls, hitting 28 fours and two sixes to improve on his second century. Their combined efforts led Parramatta to a towering 4d-377 in 90 overs, putting them in a strong grip on the match.
