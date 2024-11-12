Texas Tech football fans may hate Colorado, but Deion Sanders loves McGuire

Shedeur Sanders still isn't sure how Texas Tech football fans are allowed to throw tortillas on the field during games at Jones AT&T Stadium.

His father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, said Saturday it could have been a lot worse. Throughout his career in football and baseball, Deion said he's had “anything but my mom” thrown at him at times. It wasn't really an issue with the tortillas because they are soft, but it became more of an issue with other items.

“If they start throwing water bottles and these other objects,” Deion said, “then we have to alert the officials and say, OK, tortillas are one thing, but water bottles and other things….”

Colorado players are used to the kind of hate directed at them, delivered by Texas Tech fans in the Buffaloes'41-27 victory Saturday, their fourth straight victory in a row. Safety Cam'Rom Silmon-Craig even said it felt like that was the only reason the sold-out crowd came to the game.

“I didn't feel like they were trying to make it loud,” Silmon-Craig said. “I feel like they were just trying to throw things at us. It wasn't really a game. They just wanted to talk trash to us, like they didn't know what was happening on the field. They weren't really too involved for me at the game.”

The stories in Colorado cover the spectrum, which they are not ignorant of. For players like Shedeur Sanders, they tend to take it a step too far when one of those stories takes on a life of its own.

“They were even talking about CU not liking it, what is that, the flag or something?” Shedeur asked. “Come on, brother. That's sick right now. You guys are just fishing for content right now. That was very disturbing.”

Shedeur went on to say that he feels sorry for people who don't really know the Buffaloes who see stories surrounding their program and take them as gospel.

Joey McGuire is not one of those followers. Before Colorado even joined the Big 12, the Texas Tech coach started singing the praises of the one they call Coach Prime. He has good reason for that, as he has known the Sanders family since his days coaching at Cedar Hill. There, Deion's eldest son, Bucky, played for McGuire.

“The one thing that has always impressed me about Deion is what kind of father he is and what kind of father he was,” McGuire said Monday. “As a high school coach, I've dealt with a lot of helicopter parents, and he's the furthest along. … I think he's above and beyond.”

Deion has a similar admiration for McGuire. That's why it came as no surprise to him when McGuire stepped behind the stadium microphone and begged Tech fans to stop throwing non-tortilla items on the field, saying, “He handled it professionally and that is an indication of who he is.”

When Deion was later asked about his bond with McGuire, he continued to give praise.

“Joey is pure class,” Deion said. “I look up to Joey. Back in high school in Texas at Cedar Hill, he was him. Everyone wants their kid to have a chance to play with Joey. He's still one of those guys I can call when I have a I have a question about him… He's one of my favorites.'