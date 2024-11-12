Nathan MacKinnon named 2nd NHL Star of the Week





All you can do is give your best, and we did that. To be honest, I can't remember our last bad game. Probably Chicago, home was our last bad game. We played very well. I think we deserve more wins than we've gotten, and [we] I had some puck luck tonight,” MacKinnon said after the 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. “Against Winnipeg, (Winnipeg G Connor) Hellebuyck was unreal, but we played really well in that game too. Avalanche Star Duo Extends the season opening streak MacKinnon leads the league with 29 points, one ahead of Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov. The 28-year-old was the setup man with 22 assists for Mikko Rantanen and several other linemates as the team rotated through injured players. He has 13 power play points and three game-winning goals. MacKinnon's 22 assists are the most of any player in the first 15 games of a season since Peter Forsberg (25 with the Philadelphia Flyers) and Jason Spezza (22 with the Ottawa Senators). The Nova Scotia native scored five assists in the 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken, tying him with fellow Avalanche greats Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg and Quebec Nordique legends Anton Stastny, Marian Stastny, Michel Goulet, Owen Nolan and Mike Ricci. Unfortunately, his 13-game opening points streak ended in Winnipeg when the Jets blanked the Avs 1-0. He tied his franchise record from 2019-2020 and became the second player with multiple season-opening runs of more than 13 points, behind Wayne Gretzky, who accomplished this four times in his career. MacKinnon won an NHL Star of the Week award just twice last season, but was named Star of the Month three times and received the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award for the first time in his career.

