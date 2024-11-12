Fantasy Hockey Waiver Picks – Roslovic, Vilardi and More Goal Scorers

Every Monday we mine the waiver wire for lower roster performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in various leagues. We'll also present some strong streaming candidates for the week ahead.

Resources: Goalkeeper Depth Chart | Daily Lines | Projections | Play for free | Player evaluator | Most Added/Omitted | Mock design lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

Come on

It's not too late to play fantasy hockey Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New competitions start fresh every week! Sign up today>>



Valeri Nichushkin, F, Colorado Avalanche (recorded in 35.1% of ESPN leagues): Everything is going according to plan, Nichushkin will soon be back on competitive ice for the Avalanche. The power forward, who is eligible for reinstatement from suspension this week, is expected to appear in the lineup against the Capitals on November 15. Coach Jared Bednar recently suggested that other members of the Avs are happy to have him back, and that the return process — he's been practicing for a while now — has been “great.” This guy is a game-changer for Colorado and fantasy managers alike. A perennial top six/top power player, Nichushkin is as consistently dynamic as they come. As long as he plays. Please check the 29-year-old's availability as soon as possible.

Gabriel Vilardi, F, Winnipeg Jets (24.8%): He's all warmed up now. After a slow start to the season, the top winger is now in good form, with a streak of seven games, five goals and four assists. Meanwhile, he rewarded his managers an average of 2.7 fantasy points per game in standard ESPN Fantasy leagues. A larger amount than his linemates, Kyle Connor or Mark Scheifele, namely. Vilardi should be included in all but the deepest fantasy leagues.

Jack Roslovic, F, Carolina Hurricanes (10.6%): The former Ranger/Jacket/Jet has landed a coveted job on a top-scoring unit featuring Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho and has nine goals and one assist in 11 games. Given how successfully the 'Canes are rolling, there is little reason for coach Rod Brind'Amour to break up this unit, or any other, now. Roslović already leads his club in goals and should be well into double figures by the time Carolina completes this week's four-match slate

Fantasy hockey essentials • Free agent pick-up: who should be added

• Weekly trends: power play, goalie selection

• Projections | Depth chart for goalkeepers

• Rankings | Player evaluator

• November lineup choices, strategy

• It's not too late, sign up today!

Evan Rodrigues, F, Florida Panthers (6.5%): Rodriguez sits alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart on the top scorer list and is on a four-match streak of three goals and three assists. The 31-year-old veteran is also seeing quality minutes on the secondary power play. Currently, he is worthy of working as a fantasy artist.

See also:

Defenders

Rasmus Sandin, D, Washington Capitals (11.6%): The selection of fantasy defensemen in deeper leagues is quite limited these days, but if blocked shots count, Sandin is worth considering. The Capitals blue-liner is also more than capable of contributing on the scoresheet, as evidenced by his (more anomalous) recent run of nine points in seven games and (more characteristic) career percentage of 0.39/game.

Goalkeepers

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabers (40.2%): The Sabres' No. 1 netminder is certainly doing his part in his attempt to drag the Sabers into playoff contention. Luukkonen is 6-2-1 with a .914 SV% and 2.66 GAA since mid-October. Only a handful of netminders have given their managers more fantasy points over that same period.

Editor's Choices

1 Related

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes (38.9%): With Frederik Andersen absent week in and week out, the reins of Carolina are almost exclusively in Kochetkov's hands. (Spencer Martin's only outing to date against the Avalanche did not go well.) Winner of six straight games and a Top-10 performer over the past two weeks, the Hurricanes' other netminder still has just one loss to show for it for 2024- 25. If you need netminder help, get Kochetkov now. After Monday's game in Vegas, the 'Canes face Utah, Ottawa and St. Louis this week.

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks (4.6%): Pick him up, sure, but not before he's traded or about to be dealt elsewhere. There's no doubt that Gibson looked fantastic after returning from an appendectomy, stopping all but two shots in Sunday's win over Columbus. But supporting this current Ducks team is a difficult task right now. Just ask Lucas Dostal. Maybe stream Gibson while he's still fresh and the match makes sense. Otherwise, wait.

See also:

Short term streamers

Brendan Gallagher, F, Montreal Canadiens (3.7%): Montreal's feisty forward is on one of his productive tears, with a goal in each of his most recent three games, and five (plus an assist) in his last seven. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are reluctant to make a permanent commitment might at least consider streaming Gallagher until his scoring mojo wanes again. The dry spells tend to be quite parched.

It's your competition. Run it the way you want. Choose the size of your league, adjust the score and set the rules by which you want to create the fantasy hockey league You wants to respond. Create your custom league for free!

Alexandre Carrier, D, Nashville Predators (37.6%): The Predators' top shot blocker is in position to put up good numbers when Nashville hits the road this week, making stops in Colorado, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. Who knows? Maybe he'll provide an assist or two too.

Jonathan Quick, G, New York Rangers (15.4%): If he gets a turn in relief of Igor Shesterkin against San Jose or Seattle, absolutely! But maybe not against a near-perfect Jets Tuesday. As great as Quick has been in his three starts this year — 3-0, .970%, 1.00 GAA — Winnipeg is making the best history.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, F, Vancouver Canucks (0.6%): Keep an eye on the young call-up, who could make his NHL debut on Tuesday on a scoreline with Elias Pettersson. Recalled from Abbotsford, the 15th overall draft pick (2022) has five goals and two helpers in seven AHL games. With Brock Boeser out indefinitely, Lekkerimaki could get plenty of opportunities to prove not only that he belongs in the big leagues, but also on the Canucks' scoring line.