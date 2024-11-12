World Table Tennis Day 2025 calls for promoters!





November 11, 2024

Do you like table tennis? Do you want to use your passion for sports to inspire your community, promote diversity and promote inclusivity? This is your chance! The ITTF Foundation is now calling for applications for the World Table Tennis Day 2025 Promoters! (click here to apply) This year the World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) will continue its two-year focus on this Diversity and inclusioncelebrating the second year of this impactful theme. The celebration will highlight how table tennis brings people of all backgrounds, abilities and cultures together and fosters connections through shared passion. By advocating Diversity and inclusion WTTD 2025 wants to once again reinforce the message that table tennis belongs to everyone. What is a WTTD promoter? Becoming a WTTD Promoter is more than just a title; it's an opportunity to use your voice, passion and skills to make an impact. Promoters play a crucial role in organizing WTTD events April 23 bringing together people from different walks of life, celebrating diversity and promoting social values ​​through table tennis. Whether you're a coach, athlete, volunteer or just someone who believes in the power of sport to bring people together, this is for you! We are looking for passionate people who are ready to make a difference. Are you: Would you like to organize fun and meaningful activities around table tennis in your community?

Ready to network globally and connect with like-minded changemakers? If so, Apply NOW to become one of the initiators of the World Table Tennis Day 2025! Applications are open from November 11 to December 11, 2024. Why apply? Selected Promoters will receive: WTTD promoters' journey so far Since 2021, the WTTD Promoters initiative has grown stronger every year. We've partnered with 128 promoters from around the world who use table tennis to raise awareness of social issues and create positive change through WTTD celebrations. These changemakers have created meaningful celebrations with sustainable activities and local partnerships using table tennis to raise awareness of important social issues such as diversity and inclusion. “Despite the challenges in Venezuela, I am convinced that we are not alone, and that there is always the opportunity to promote diversity and inclusion. Through table tennis I have learned that despite the discrimination I have faced, I can educate others and help prevent exclusion based on sexual orientation, gender identity, race or economic status. Overcoming ignorance and lack of education was my biggest challenge, but I am proud that the WTTD 2024 celebrations in Venezuela were a success, with people focusing on my work instead of my work. appearance.” Samantha Aleska Seijas Carrillo, 2024 WTTD promoter from Venezuela The registration period for the WTTD Promoters 2025 is open from November 11 to December 11, 2024, closing at 23:59 (UTC+01:00). Apply NOW and make a difference with WTTD 2025! Do you have any questions? Contact the World Table Tennis Day team at: [email protected] —- About World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) Since its launch in 2015 World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) has become a global celebration of friendship, inclusivity and the pure joy of play. Held every April 23, it honors Ivor Montagu, the founder of the ITTF, with an emphasis on fun and participation over competition. This event is about more than just a game, it's about using sport to break barriers and bring people together! Learn more about World Table Tennis Day and stay informed by subscribing to our newsletter!

