Sports
Cricket news: Pat Cummins police respond as legends rip Australian captain over photo with wife at concert
Pat Cummins has come under fire from league legends and prominent media figures Mat Rogers and Scott Sattler after a photo surfaced of him and his wife at a Coldplay concert on the same night he missed Australia's clash with Pakistan in the third ODI. On Monday, former Australian captain Michael Clarke Cricket Australia and the national selectors insisted that they disrespected Pakistan with their team selection for the ODI series decider.
After winning the first match at the MCG, the Aussies lost the second and third matches by nine wickets and eight wickets at the Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium respectively. Despite needing a win to wrap up the series, Test players such as Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Marnus Labuschagne were all left out of the series deciders to rest for the Tests against India scheduled for November 22 in Perth start. .
However, the move was not well received by many in the cricket world, especially after Australia blew a 1-0 lead and lost the series 2-1 to Pakistan. And the furore has only increased after the wife of Test and ODI captain Cummins posted a cheerful photo at a Coldplay concert in Sydney on the same night as the match.
When Sattler and Rogers discussed the photo on SEN radio on Monday afternoon, they felt it was a bad look to post it on social media. “It was a decider, the one that really matters, and our captain was going to a Coldplay concert,” Rogers said. “If you're going to do it, just keep a low profile.”
Sattler added, “Why put the photo on social media? Don't do that. I'm not cool with that.” The general feeling is that Cummins is entitled to a private life, but as soon as you post photos on social media you open yourself up to criticism, especially if you haven't made yourself available to represent your country.
Michael Clarke questions why Test players had to rest
The defeat marked the first home game Australia have lost to the tourists in 22 years and former captain Clarke says Australian fans have every right to feel cheated. “I'm just a bit confused, so 11 days between now and the first Test, why can't the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer,” Clarke said on his Big Sports Breakfast radio show .
They go to train and are flogged. If Australia had won the first two games you can understand why they rested their big fish, but there were series on the line.
“You can't expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket. We pack one-day cricket, no one turns up, there's no interest in it, I wonder why. I feel like we obviously don't care to lose that.” series. If you don't care, then I think we're wrong. I understand resting for Test cricket, I love that, but it's a one-day game. They're going to do more bowling training.”
Pat Cummins attends Coldplay concert instead of playing ODI
Just 12 months ago, a strong Australian ODI team defeated Bangladesh in the last of their World Cup group matches in India, before toppling South Africa and India to take the trophy. Cummins was at the center of it all and a year into his absence he was on display for all to see.
While Pakistan won the series by a resounding margin of eight wickets, Cummins had a blast at a Coldplay concert with his wife. And Josh Inglis, who replaced him as captain but will now be part of the T20 squad despite also being named in the 13-man Test squad, said it was not due to his or anyone else's absence, the team just wasn't good. enough.
They have four very good fast bowlers, and I thought they put pressure on our batters all the time and made it very difficult, Inglis said. I think everyone has to look individually and find ways to get better and keep improving.
Former Test captain Tim Paine also called on fans and pundits to calm down over Australia's ODI series defeat to Pakistan, while backing the decision for selectors to blood some youngsters. “People were saying, Oh, I can't believe how bad the Australian cricket team is. These are world-class cricket commentators and cricket commentators saying, I can't believe what I'm watching, these are the World Cup holders.” Paine told SEN.
RELATED:
“No, it's not. The World Cup holders are sitting on the bench preparing for a Test series. There were six or seven guys in that team. Let's just put on the brakes, I can't believe we achieved this performance to see.” of the world champions.
“We're bleeding some youngsters to give them experience at international level while the big boys get ready for two hugely important series, one in Test cricket and one in white ball. Relax. It's OK.”
with newswire
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/pat-cummins-cops-backlash-as-legends-rip-cricket-captain-over-photo-with-wife-at-concert-202624247.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Victory Sports Network NAIA Football Top 25 Rankings (11/11/24)
- Chris Wallace talks comedy: He had dinner with Larry David, then got an unexpected message
- President-elect Donald Trump picks New York's Lee Zeldin as EPA administrator
- The post office needs a “culture change”.
- The Taurus meteor shower will peak across the UK – when and how to see it | uk news
- Cricket news: Pat Cummins police respond as legends rip Australian captain over photo with wife at concert
- Hikmahanto questions Prabowo, Xi Jinping's statements on South China Sea
- What Donald Trump's 'Concealed Carry Reciprocity' Means for Gun Rights
- PM Modi at 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir
- Trump transition: Elon Musk weighs in on personnel decisions, sources say
- World Table Tennis Day 2025 calls for promoters!
- The US Elections Are Over – Now What?