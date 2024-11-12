PSAC Field Hockey All-Conference 2024: van Gils, Albee, Duke, Zollinger earn big prizes





LOCK HAVEN, Pa. The 2024 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Field Hockey All-Conference teams were announced Monday morning, headlined by the Major Award winners: East Stroudsburg's Jady Van Gils was named Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season, while Shippensburg's Emma Albee (Defensive Player of the Year), Mansfield's Jenna Duke (Freshman of the Year) and Shippensburg's Tara Zollinger (Coach of the Year) were also honored. The All-Conference teams and Major Awards are determined by a vote of the conference's head coaches. The voting took place after the regular season and prior to the start of the PSAC Tournament. Senior midfielder Jady van Gils earns her second straight Athlete of the Year award after leading the ETSU Warriors to another standout season, finishing the regular season 15-3 overall and 7-2 in PSAC play . Her 12 goals ranked fourth in the conference, while her total assists (10) tied for the best in the PSAC, both improvements from last year's total of nine goals and four assists. Her continued excellence in midfield also earned her a spot on the All-Conference First Team for the second year in a row. Shippensburg goalie Emma Albee claims the Defensive Player of the Year award after an incredible season in front of the cage. In the regular season, Albee allowed just nine goals in 17 regular season games, leading all of Division II with a .543 goals-against average. She made 61 saves, recorded a career-best eight shutouts for PSAC and also led the nation in save percentage at an .871 clip. Mansfield's Jenna Duke was named freshman of the year after scoring 11 goals in the regular season (ranked seventh in the conference) and adding four assists for 26 points in her debut campaign. She also scored three game-winning goals as Mansfield finished the regular season with a 10-8 overall record (4-5 PSAC) and qualified for the PSAC postseason in consecutive years. Shippensburg head coach Tara Zollinger earns her second career Coach of the Year honors thanks to a near-perfect 16-1 regular season campaign and a 9-0 conference record. The Raiders lead all of Division II in goals against (.580), goals scored (3.88 per game) and scoring margin (3.27). They also rank second nationally in assists (2.71 per game) and third in penalty corners per game (10.88). Eight of her Shippensburg players earned spots on an All-Conference team in 2024. Of the 39 total PSAC Field Hockey All-Conference winners this fall, 21 are former All-Conference selections, while 18 have been named to an All-PSAC team for the first time in their respective careers, including a pair of Frostburg State players. as FSU joined the conference as an associate member for field hockey this fall. Below is the complete list of 2024 PSAC Field Hockey All-Conference Teams and Major Award Winners. 2024 PSAC Hockey Major Award Winners Athlete of the Year:Jady van Gils, East Stroudsburg

Defensive Athlete of the Year:Emma Albee, Shippensburg

Freshmen of the year:Jenna Duke, Mansfield

Coach of the year:Tara Zollinger, Shippensburg 2024 PSAC Hockey First Team All-Conference Position Name Cl. University Midfield Ashley Knoop Sr. Shippensburg Come on Jess Davidson^^ jr. IUP Midfield Juliana Donato+* Sr. Kutztown Come on And Garibaldi** jr. Shippensburg Back Sarah Poortgebouw** Gr. Kutztown Midfield Nya Gilchrist Sr. Shippensburg Midfield Kara Koch Sr. Bloomsburg Come on Aydan McFarland^ Sr. Bloomsburg Come on Jasmine Molenaar** Sr. West Chester Midfield Kenedy Stroup^ Gr. Mansveld Midfield Jady van Gils^* Sr. East Stroudsburg Come on Paige Wolfe** Gr. West Chester GOAL Emma Albee R-Jr. Shippensburg 2024 PSAC Hockey Second Team All-Conference Position Name Cl. University Center/forward Emilie Bonhivert Gr. Frostburg State Come on Jenna Duke R-Fri. Mansveld Midfield Melanie Ash So. Mansveld Come on Erin González+ jr. Kutztown Center/forward Kerry Kaufman jr. East Stroudsburg Come on Paige Leitzel jr. Frostburg State Back Danielle Panati+ Sr. Kutztown Come on Cassie Romanchuk 5th IUP Back Ella Shockley+ jr. West Chester Center/back Charlotte Simon jr. East Stroudsburg Midfield Caitlin Wassermann Gr. Millersville Center/back Hannah Wit^ So. Shippensburg GOAL August Lewis* Gr. Mansveld 2024 PSAC Hockey Third Team All-Conference Position Name Cl. University Back Meg Barnard*+ Sr. Bloomsburg Center/forward Yasmin De Meyer^ Sr. Shippensburg Midfield Gianna Funari+ So. West Chester Midfield Grace Harrol+ jr. Kutztown Center/forward Hilary Hofman So. Slippery rock Center/forward Minke Klijn So. East Stroudsburg Midfield Morgan Lennon Sr. Millersville Center/forward Alexa Michielsen Sr. Shippensburg Midfield Adriana Palumbo+ Sr. West Chester Come on Emma Ruley jr. Millersville Back Savannah Silvestre^ jr. Shippensburg Back Bella Viruet jr. East Stroudsburg GOAL Jackie Nevel+ Sr. Bloomsburg *Denotes previous All-PSAC first team selection

^ Indicates previous All-PSAC second team selection

+ Indicates previous All-PSAC third team selection

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://psacsports.org/news/2024/11/6/2024-psac-field-hockey-all-conference-van-gils-albee-duke-zollinger-earn-major-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos