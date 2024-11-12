Calderon in Caracas for table tennis camp





Saint Lucia's 2023 Junior Sportsman of the Year, 19-year-old De Andre Calderon, is in Caracas, Venezuela, for an exclusive six-day table tennis training camp. The Corinth native is one of only 20 athletes from across America invited to participate. The China in America Continental Camp is organized by the Venezuelan Table Tennis Federation, with the support of ITTF Americas and the China Table Tennis Association. Aimed at strengthening efforts for the development of table tennis on the continent and promoting cultural exchange opportunities, this camp is aimed at U19 players from across the continent. The first five days of the camp consist of training with Chinese players and Chinese coaches. Calderon and his fellow players will be exposed to new training methods, especially in table exercises, and refinement of technique, including understanding variation in spin and methods of spin, both on serve and topspin. The final day, Friday, November 15, is a U19 singles match at the Elizabeth Popper and Francisco Lopez Table Tennis Gymnasium in Plaza Los Liceos, Caracas. Calderon, the reigning Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) men's champion, also represented Saint Lucia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, recording one victory. More recently, he won gold and bronze medals at the My Smart Toilet Seat Table Tennis Series in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in recent months. PHOTO: De Andre Calderon (yellow) won gold and bronze in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

