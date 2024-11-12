American tennis analyst removed from air for derogatory comment about Barbora Krejcikova | WTA finals





American journalist Jon Wertheim has been removed as an on-air analyst for Tennis Channel over a derogatory comment he made about Barbora Krejcikova's forehead. Regarding the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wertheim said in a statement on Sunday that his comment accidentally appeared on air after he joined the Tennis Channel broadcast via Zoom. During rehearsal we were shown an image of a player who had just participated. It showed her at an angle that exaggerated her forehead, Wertheim wrote on Sunday at X. Moments later I was told to frame my Zoom. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead look like the photo of the player in question. Someone in the control room came in and I jested back. Although this was a private rehearsal, this exchange was broadcast live inadvertently and without context. I realize that I am not the victim here. It was neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I aspire to be. I am responsible. I own this. I'm sorry. In a statement on Sunday on Wertheim's removal from broadcasts, Tennis Channel said it had apologized to Krejcikova, who lost to Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals of the WTA Final. Wertheim said he has approached the 2024 Wimbledon champion to apologize. I have made some very regrettable comments off air. I acknowledge them. My apologies to them, he wrote on X. Krejcikova, two-time Grand Slam champion and world number 10, called for respect and professionalism from the sports world media. skip the newsletter promotion The best of our sports journalism from the last seven days and a heads up for the weekend action Privacy statement: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion You may have heard of the recent comments on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance, Krejcikova wrote on X. As an athlete dedicated to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary. This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I think it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/nov/12/us-tennis-analyst-jon-wertheim-taken-off-air-barbora-krejcikova-comments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos