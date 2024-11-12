DU Hockey is ranked No. 1 in both national polls





DENVER University of Denver hockey still ranks as the nation's number one team in both the latest USCHO.com and USA Hockey/The Rink Live polls released Monday. The Pioneers have been named the nation's top program in each of seven polls this season and have held the top spot in eight consecutive games since late last year, when they won their NCAA-record 10th national championship. Denver improved to 10-0-0 in the 2024-25 campaign after winning the non-conference series against Lindenwood during the program's 75th anniversary weekend. The Pioneers won 4-1 on both Friday and Saturday, setting a school record for longest winning streak to start a campaign (previously: 9-0-0 in 2001-02). Dating back to March 9, DU has won 19 straight games, marking the longest multi-season winning streak in program history. Denver earned 48 of 50 first-place votes and 998 of 1,000 points overall in this week's USCHO.com rankings, with No. 2 Boston College taking the other two No. 1s. Minnesota and Michigan State remained at Nos. 3 and 4 in the rankings, respectively, while Michigan moved into the top five after previously ranking at No. 7. The Pioneers were the first unanimous pick in this year's USA Hockey/The Rink Live poll, earning all 34 No. 1 votes and 680 total points. BC was ranked No. 2, while Minnesota and Michigan State were ranked No. 3 for the second week in a row. Cornell moved into the top five of the USA Hockey poll after ranking No. 6 in the USCHO.com rankings. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is tied with the Big Ten and Hockey East for the most teams ranked in the USCHO.com poll with five, with each team ranked in the top 13. The NCHC, Big Ten and Hockey East all have three teams rated in the top 10. Hockey East has a total of six in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live poll. DU rivals Colorado College at No. 8/8 and North Dakota at No. 9/10 are both in the conference's top 10, while St. Cloud State is at No. 12/T-11 and Western Michigan is at No. 1. 13 /T-11. Omaha and Arizona State received votes in the USCHO.com poll. NEXT: No. 1 Denver opens conference play this weekend when it travels to Grand Forks to play No. 9/10 North Dakota. Friday's game is at 6:00 PM MT, while Saturday's start time is at 5:00 PM MT. Both games will air on NCHC.tv, while Friday's outing will also be available in Canada on TSN3 and Saturday's will air regionally in Colorado on Altitude. About USCHO.com: The Division I men's hockey poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. About the USA Hockey/The Rink Live Poll: The 30th annual USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's College Hockey Poll is conducted each week in partnership with the American Hockey Coaches Association. The poll includes input from coaches and journalists representing each of the six NCAA Division I hockey conferences, as well as composite votes from officials from the AHCA and USA Hockey. CARDS: A limited number of tickets are available for Denver hockey's 75th anniversary in 2024-25. Click here purchase and for more information.

