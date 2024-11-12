Table tennis players say goodbye to the year in the Cerro Pelado Cup





Havana, November 11. – The Cerro Pelado Cup marks the competitive end for Cuban table tennis players, who just a few days ago delivered excellent performances during competitions in Caracas, Venezuela. The domestic competition, scheduled for December 10 to 13 and open to foreign participation, will bring together key figures from home led by Olympians Daniela Fonseca, Jorge Moisés Campos and Andy Pereira. According to the information provided to the JIT by Bárbaro Oliva, President of the Cuban Sports Federation, medals will be distributed in the doubles and singles modalities for each gender, as well as in the mixed doubles. There will also be an individual segment for people under 19 years old, with the aim of promoting the development of the youngest exponents, including some of recent fame in the Venezuelan capital. The Youth Contender was held in that city, as a follow-up to the WTT Feeder Caracas 2024, and in both calls the Cubans stood out by winning two titles among the medals won. Emily Domínguez from Mayabeque, queen of the last National School Games, dominated the under-13 categories and finished second among the under-15s. RosalbaAguiar (under 19) and Anyeli Capote (under 17), registered for the upcoming Cerro Pelado Cup, also represented the island in the Caracas competition. We are very happy with the one made in Venezuela. It shows that the relay is working hard and that there is talent to dream of better results, Oliva noted, after a competition in which the Cubans also ventured into mixed doubles as duos from other countries. In the WTT Feeder tournament, the best performances were delivered by Andy and Jorge Moisés, who, by winning the mixed doubles, confirmed the excellent form that allowed them to secure a ticket to next year's world championship a few weeks ago. Jorge Moisés also added a subtitle in the mixed doubles alongside Daniela, an individual bronze medalist, like Rosalba. (JIT) (Photo: sourced from the internet)

