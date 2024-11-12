Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley defends selections in ODI loss to Pakistan

Cricket Australia's CEO has stressed that the ODI series loss to Pakistan was disappointing after a former captain criticized the selectors for not caring about the result.

World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke accused Australia, the reigning 50-over champions, of not caring about their ODI series against Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat.

Speaking on Big Sport's Breakfast radio programme, Clarke said the selectors “didn't care about losses” as several players were rested for the third ODI.

“I'm just a little confused. So there are eleven days between now and the first test [in Perth]Why can't the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer?” he said on Monday.

“If Australia had won the first two games you can understand why they rested their big fish, but they did [the] series at stake.”

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head missed the entire series while on paternity leave, while Test stars Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were all absent for Sunday's series-deciding eight-wicket loss.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley defended the team's selection during the ODI series at a press conference on Tuesday.

Hockley called the series result “extremely disappointing” but stressed the importance of introducing young players to international cricket ahead of a five-Test series with India, two Tests in Sri Lanka and then the 50-over Champions Trophy.

“We have been criticized in the past, but we have not given new players a chance to come in,” he said.

“I think there was a plan, and that plan was basically to ensure that our players across all formats were absolutely in top condition for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.

“Obviously this was a hugely disappointing result, but I think coming through the pressure of international cricket was a really good opportunity to expose some of the talent.”

Australia and Pakistan will now play three T20s before the first Test against India starts in Perth on November 22.

The five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series will be played in a six-week block before Australia next travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests.

The Champions Trophy in Pakistan will then be held in February and March, capping off a hectic summer of cricket for Australia.

Hockley said the summer schedule also needs to be addressed to ensure it is travel-friendly.

India will come to Australian shores for a white-ball series but no dates have been confirmed.

It will happen before that summer's Ashes series against England.

“What this schedule has really put in the spotlight is that the itinerary for such a big series is critical,” CA boss Nick Hockley said on Tuesday.

“It's about thinking ahead and getting players through in the best condition possible.

“As we look at next year's schedule… we will ensure that the itinerary is optimized so that we can continue to put our best possible 11 on the field.”