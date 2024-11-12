Matt Rhule names Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule appoints Dana Holgorsen as new offensive coordinator Updated: 12:35 CST Nov 11, 2024

He finished last year and probably needed some time and I called him last week and said, Hey, can you come in and help? You know, so him and Phil came in and kind of looked through everything and I think he felt confident, you know, I think he likes it, you know, like he said to me, he likes our coaches , he loves our players and felt like he could help you with something like that before damn week 11, you make a damn change like that with someone who isn't even in your building to take over the calling of the place. It's probably unique. Um, but that's what it takes. It is, it is the right thing. Um, I think, um, the kind of genesis of this was, I think what you're going to see now is as coaches, getting fired, I think you're going to see coaches like they're leaving, maybe even before the bowl games and coaching bowl -games. And so the players can have some familiarity with it. And, um, and I think, you know, that kind of thing was in my head, like, hey, I think, you know, you've seen coaches take jobs now and then and go over there and coach the bowl. When I went to Baylor, I sat out and didn't do that, you know, and so I didn't really have a chance to get to know the players until mid-spring. And last Sunday, you know what, iiii, I appreciate all the work that our staff did. I think it's great how hard they worked and cared about the kids and, and, tried their best and, you know, produced some good moments and I felt like, but I felt like we need some help had. And so I thought this was, you know, the right thing to do, you know, at the end of the day, like it could be bold, it could be unique. Um, and again, I didn't, I didn't bring him there at first, you know, I said, hey, come and see, and I think when he got here, he felt comfortable and, you know, Marcus walked. came right in and said tell me everything you need and Glenn did the same and Garrett said I can translate this into your language and, you know, so, um, and then Dana is clear, you know, he's really * * * smart guy offensively. He can find out what we do and what we do. Well, I'm so sorry, in your defensive coaches, offensive philosophy, I'm going to score points, you know, I, I mean, I mean, I think that thing with Dana, you know, Dana came up last year, you know , to come visit and, you know, at the time I was hoping, you know, maybe he would do one of those things, you know, sometimes you get fired as a goddamn head coach, then you go and you, you know, you're going down to Alabama, work for Nick Saban or something. And I'll let you know, coach Saban's history of, you know, having Bill O'brien and Lane Kiffin and all those guys as O CS guys who have been head coaches and have perspective, you know, this is *** sometimes lonely work and if you have someone in the building who has done that, you have someone to bounce ideas off of. So I hoped at the time that at some point he would be ready to do this. Um, but no, I mean, you know, I feel like, you know, if I'm honest with myself, when I look back, I think, you know, we always did a damn good job of playing really good defense . Uh, we've always done a good job of being physical. We have always done a very good job developing players. You know, when we had good offenses, we won games. And so, um, Dana, when I think about what he did when he went to Oklahoma State, what he did there when he went to West Virginia, the run game that they had, I stood up to him. It was a very, very physical, tough team. And so, um, it just made sense to me. Where do you, um, where do you sit this departure and how do you structure, how do you structure the offensive coaching staff with, with ***, *** change like this in, with three games to go? I'm, I'm just worried right now about, you know, um, you know, Marcus, um Marcus is about as good a man as, as I know, and, um, you know, he could have just said Hey , you know what, fire me, you know, give me my money. I'm going home. But he didn't, he didn't and you know, in a world where believe me, I get it and it's a results business, but like we're still trying to teach life lessons to our guys. Um, he humbled himself and said, what, what should I do? And you know, it was like Dana said to me the first day, he was watching the practice. He says: man, you have very good coaches. I look at them like I look at EJ, I look at Donny, I look at, Sat, I look at Glenn, I look at Garrett like you, there are great coaches here. We just have to find the things that our guys like. Well, let's just do those things and eliminate everything else. And so, um, yeah, so I was sitting there coaching the tight ends. Garrett coaches the wideouts, Donny's coach on the other line. Glenn coaches the quarterbacks. EJ coaches the running backs and anything Dana needs, he helps him. He's not, you can't come in and change the offense, you know, you can't come in and install the air raid, you know, I mean, you can't come in and, I mean, we're like, we're in week 11, like you said, but you can come in and say, hey, what are the things that we do? Well, who are the guys making plays and let's figure out how to do it with those guys. So I think that's the big picture he's working on right now. The Air Raid is something you think about after the season, I think right now I'm just, you know, focused. I mean, I think if you look at what Dana did at West Virginia, I mean, I think all of us, whether we're playing Lincoln Riley this week, right? They all have the air raid principles in them. I mean, everyone's going to run and cross, and I mean, the place they invented, everyone's running. Right. So it's, it's, it's really in a much bigger picture than that. If that makes sense, I think Coach Leach was still just running the air raid. But I think if you look at what coach Gerson has done, if you look at what coach Riley has done, they've built high-powered offenses with big people running the football and making plays. And yes, they have some of those principles, but they adopt other things. So, but it's, you know, it's, for me this is, you know, this, for me this is an opportunity. You know, I have Tony White, who I think is a great coach, who does unique things and has adapted his offense to our people, or his defense to our people. And I think it's been really good and I think Coach Holgerson will adapt the offense to our people and I don't know what will happen in three weeks. I have no idea. You know, I mean, the offseason is the offseason, but this isn't about next year. This is about now. This is about, this is about giving our guys the best chance to go out and, um, win with us. c