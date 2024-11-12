2024-25 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championship Selections Announced





INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships. This is the first year of a two-year pilot for the singles and doubles championships to be held in the fall, while the team championships will continue to take place in the spring. The singles and doubles competition will be held November 19-24 at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Baylor University serves as host. All matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set. Singles and doubles competitors qualified for the Division I singles and doubles championships through competition in sanctioned qualifying track events. The qualifying track events, including the number of players advancing to the singles and doubles championships for each event, are as follows: ITA All-American Championships 10 singles players (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).

ITA Regional Championships Each of the 13 regions will promote two singles players (two finalists) and one doubles team (winner).

ITA Conference Masters Championships, each Division I conference eligible for automatic team qualification will have the opportunity to name the winners of the singles and doubles conference tournament, or, if no conference tournament is held, nominate one singles player and one doubles team to to participate. The ITA Conference Masters field size reflects the number of eligible AQ conferences per year. The four singles semi-finalists, plus three doubles teams (two finalists plus the third/fourth play-off winner), qualify for the singles and doubles championships.

ITA Sectional Championships: Each of the four sectionals will feature six singles teams (the four singles semifinalists plus the two quarterfinal play-off winners) and three doubles teams (the two doubles finalists plus the plus the third/fourth play-off winners) to bring forward. Singles

Singles participants (64), listed alphabetically by last name: Player Setting Qualifying event Lucas Andrade de Silva South Carolina ITA East section Anton Arzhankin Western Michigan ITA Conference Masters Devin Badenhorst Baylor ITA central section Samir Banerjee Stanford ITA All American Ozan Baris State of Michigan ITA Regional-Midwest Nicolo Baroni The state of Mississippi ITA South section Martin Borisiouk NC State ITA Regional Carolina Cesar Bouchelaghem Washington ITA Regional-Northwest Jonas Braswell Texas ITA Regional-Texas Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Baylor ITA central section Duncan Chan TCU ITA central section Alex Chang California ITA West section Jamie Connell State of Florida ITA Regional-Southeast Corey Craig State of Florida ITA All American Theo Daan California ITA West section Dylan Dietrich Virginia ITA Regional-Atlantic Sebastian Dominko Our Lady ITA Conference Masters Carl Emil Overbeck California ITA Regional-Northwest Jay friend Arizona ITA All American Vignesh Gogineni Jale ITA Regional-New England Sebastian Gorzny Texas ITA All American Hugo Hashimoto Colombia ITA Regional-Northeast Jordan Hasson Oklahoma ITA Regional-Central Max Homberg Peperdine ITA West section Paul Inhauspe Princeton ITA East section Jeremy Jin Florida ITA South section Spencer Johnson UCLA ITA Regional-Southwest Roan Jones Alabama ITA South section Petar Jovanović The state of Mississippi ITA Regional South Youssef Kadiri Nevada ITA West section Martin Katz Miami (Florida) ITA South section Aidan Kim State of Ohio ITA All American Alex Kotzen Tennessee ITA Regional-Ohio Valley Oscar Lacides Oklahoma ITA Regional-Central Timo Legout Texas ITA Regional-Texas Jack Loutit Kentucky ITA South section To Maxted TCU ITA All American Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee ITA Regional-Ohio Valley Kenta Miyoshi Illinois ITA Regional-Midwest Top Nidunjianzan Princeton ITA Regional-Northeast Raffaello Papajcik Denver ITA regional mountain Radu Papoe Cornell ITA Regional-New England Thomas Paulsel Georgia ITA Conference Masters Miguel Perez Pena Georgia ITA Regional-Southeast Oscar Pinto Sansano Georgia ITA South section Pedro Rodenas Duke ITA Regional Carolina Benito Sánchez Martinez The state of Mississippi ITA Regional South Daniel Sancho Arbizu Denver ITA regional mountain Braden Shik NC State ITA East section Tiago Silva Peaceful ITA Conference Masters Colton Smith Arizona ITA All American Luca Staeheli NC State ITA East section Timofey Stepanov California ITA West section Dhakshineswar Suresh Wake up forest ITA East section Trevor Svajda SMU ITA central section Oliver Tarvet San Diego ITA All American Aristotle Thanos State of Michigan ITA central section Emon Van Loben Sels UCLA ITA West section Connor Van Schalkwyk Old rule ITA Regional-Atlantic Pedro Vives TCU ITA All American Cooper Williams Duke ITA East section Gavin Young Michigan ITA central section Noah Zamora UC Irvine ITA Regional-Southwest Michael Zheng Colombia ITA All American Alternatives: 1. JC Roddick Texas A&M 2. Alexander Bernard State of Ohio 3. Zsombor Velcz Baylor 4. Willem Mroz Illinois 5. Nicolaas Kotzen Colombia 6. Ryan Colby Georgia 7. Savrijan Danilov San Diego 8. Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes Oklahoma 9. Alejandro Moreno Tennessee 10. Willem Jansen State of Ohio Seeds 1-8: 1. Sebastian Gorzny Texas 2. Michael Zheng Colombia 3. Colton Smith Arizona 4. Carl Emil Overbeck California 5. Jay friend Arizona 6. To Maxted TCU 7. Oliver Tarvet San Diego 8. Aidan Kim State of Ohio Seeds 9-16, listed alphabetically by last name: Jonas Braswell Texas Corey Craig State of Florida Timo Legout Texas Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee Thomas Paulsel Georgia Braden Shik NC State Dhakshineswar Suresh Wake up forest Pedro Vives TCU Double

Double participants (32), listed alphabetically by institution: Player 1 Player 2 Setting Qualifying event William Nolan Billy Blaydes Chestnut brown ITA Regional South Marko Miladinovic Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Baylor ITA All American Zsombor Velcz Devin Badenhorst Baylor ITA All American Wally Thayne Zach Fuchs Brigham Young ITA West section Carl Emil Overbeck Theo Daan California ITA West section Michael Wright Alex Chang California ITA West section Vasco Prata Matthias Iturbe Charlotte ITA Conference Masters Hugo Hashimoto Michael Zheng Colombia ITA All American Erik Verdes Rushil Khosla Cornell ITA Regional-New England Cooper Williams According to Wijngar Duke ITA East section Tanapatt Nirundorn Henry Jefferson Florida ITA Regional-Southeast Youcef Rihane Alex Bult State of Florida ITA South section Facundo Yunis Jip van Assendelft Indiana ITA South section Joaquim Almeida Siwanat Auytayakul Freedom ITA Regional-Atlantic Gavin Young Benjamin Kittay Michigan ITA Regional-Midwest Petar Jovanović Benito Sánchez Martinez The state of Mississippi ITA Conference Masters Mario Martinez Serrano Nicolo Baroni The state of Mississippi ITA South section Ondrej Horak Karim Al-Amin Middle Tennessee ITA Regional-Ohio Valley Patrick Schoen Logan Zapp North Carolina ITA East section Peter Nad Sebastian Dominko Our Lady ITA Conference Masters Bryce Nakashima Willem Jansen State of Ohio ITA central section Bruno Nhavene Oscar Lacides Oklahoma ITA Regional-Central Filippos Atreinidis Paul Inhauspe Princeton ITA Regional-Northeast Arthus de la Bassetiere Kabeer Kapasi Rice ITA central section Oliver Tarvet Stian Klaassen San Diego ITA All American Nicholas Godick Samir Banerjee Stanford ITA Regional-Northwest Pedro Vives To Maxted TCU ITA central section Timo Legout Lucas Brown Texas ITA Regional-Texas Aadarsh ​​Tripathi Alexander Hoogmartens UCLA ITA Regional-Southwest Luciano Tacchi Luca Pow Wake up forest ITA Regional Carolina Dhakshineswar Suresh Johannes Xilas Wake up forest ITA East section Connor Kruger Minh Tuan Dinh Viet Weber stands ITA regional mountain Alternatives: 1. Freddy Blaydes Niels Ratiu Georgia 2. Noa Vukadin Maxwell Smith Clemson 3. Togan Tokac Giulio Perego Texas A&M 4. Alejandro Moreno Alex Kotzen Tennessee 5. Julien Penzlin Aleksi Lofman LSU Seeds 1-4: 1. Oliver Tarvet Stian Klaassen San Diego 2. Marko Miladinovic Oskar Brostrom Poulsen Baylor 3. Petar Jovanović Benito Sánchez Martinez The state of Mississippi 4. Luciano Tacchi Luca Pow Wake up forest Seeds 5-8, listed alphabetically by institution: Zsombor Velcz Devin Badenhorst Baylor Cooper Williams According to Wijngar Duke Youcef Rihane Alex Bult State of Florida Pedro Vives To Maxted TCU 2024 NCAA DI Men's and Women's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships: Qualifiers, Brackets, Dates The 2024 NCAA Division I Individual Men's and Women's Tennis Championships will be held at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE UChicago wins the 2024 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championship UChicago wins 2024 DIII Men's Tennis Championship team title READ MORE Valdosta State wins 2024 DII Men's Tennis National Championship Complete information for the 2024 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship, including scores, standings, schedule and results. READ MORE

