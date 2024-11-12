Sports
2024-25 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championship Selections Announced
INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships. This is the first year of a two-year pilot for the singles and doubles championships to be held in the fall, while the team championships will continue to take place in the spring.
The singles and doubles competition will be held November 19-24 at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Baylor University serves as host.
All matches are best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreak (first to seven points, must win by two points) for six matches will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point tiebreak is played instead of a third set.
Singles and doubles competitors qualified for the Division I singles and doubles championships through competition in sanctioned qualifying track events. The qualifying track events, including the number of players advancing to the singles and doubles championships for each event, are as follows:
- ITA All-American Championships 10 singles players (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).
- ITA Regional Championships Each of the 13 regions will promote two singles players (two finalists) and one doubles team (winner).
- ITA Conference Masters Championships, each Division I conference eligible for automatic team qualification will have the opportunity to name the winners of the singles and doubles conference tournament, or, if no conference tournament is held, nominate one singles player and one doubles team to to participate. The ITA Conference Masters field size reflects the number of eligible AQ conferences per year. The four singles semi-finalists, plus three doubles teams (two finalists plus the third/fourth play-off winner), qualify for the singles and doubles championships.
- ITA Sectional Championships: Each of the four sectionals will feature six singles teams (the four singles semifinalists plus the two quarterfinal play-off winners) and three doubles teams (the two doubles finalists plus the plus the third/fourth play-off winners) to bring forward.
|Player
|Setting
|Qualifying event
|Lucas Andrade de Silva
|South Carolina
|ITA East section
|Anton Arzhankin
|Western Michigan
|ITA Conference Masters
|Devin Badenhorst
|Baylor
|ITA central section
|Samir Banerjee
|Stanford
|ITA All American
|Ozan Baris
|State of Michigan
|ITA Regional-Midwest
|Nicolo Baroni
|The state of Mississippi
|ITA South section
|Martin Borisiouk
|NC State
|ITA Regional Carolina
|Cesar Bouchelaghem
|Washington
|ITA Regional-Northwest
|Jonas Braswell
|Texas
|ITA Regional-Texas
|Oskar Brostrom Poulsen
|Baylor
|ITA central section
|Duncan Chan
|TCU
|ITA central section
|Alex Chang
|California
|ITA West section
|Jamie Connell
|State of Florida
|ITA Regional-Southeast
|Corey Craig
|State of Florida
|ITA All American
|Theo Daan
|California
|ITA West section
|Dylan Dietrich
|Virginia
|ITA Regional-Atlantic
|Sebastian Dominko
|Our Lady
|ITA Conference Masters
|Carl Emil Overbeck
|California
|ITA Regional-Northwest
|Jay friend
|Arizona
|ITA All American
|Vignesh Gogineni
|Jale
|ITA Regional-New England
|Sebastian Gorzny
|Texas
|ITA All American
|Hugo Hashimoto
|Colombia
|ITA Regional-Northeast
|Jordan Hasson
|Oklahoma
|ITA Regional-Central
|Max Homberg
|Peperdine
|ITA West section
|Paul Inhauspe
|Princeton
|ITA East section
|Jeremy Jin
|Florida
|ITA South section
|Spencer Johnson
|UCLA
|ITA Regional-Southwest
|Roan Jones
|Alabama
|ITA South section
|Petar Jovanović
|The state of Mississippi
|ITA Regional South
|Youssef Kadiri
|Nevada
|ITA West section
|Martin Katz
|Miami (Florida)
|ITA South section
|Aidan Kim
|State of Ohio
|ITA All American
|Alex Kotzen
|Tennessee
|ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
|Oscar Lacides
|Oklahoma
|ITA Regional-Central
|Timo Legout
|Texas
|ITA Regional-Texas
|Jack Loutit
|Kentucky
|ITA South section
|To Maxted
|TCU
|ITA All American
|Shunsuke Mitsui
|Tennessee
|ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
|Kenta Miyoshi
|Illinois
|ITA Regional-Midwest
|Top Nidunjianzan
|Princeton
|ITA Regional-Northeast
|Raffaello Papajcik
|Denver
|ITA regional mountain
|Radu Papoe
|Cornell
|ITA Regional-New England
|Thomas Paulsel
|Georgia
|ITA Conference Masters
|Miguel Perez Pena
|Georgia
|ITA Regional-Southeast
|Oscar Pinto Sansano
|Georgia
|ITA South section
|Pedro Rodenas
|Duke
|ITA Regional Carolina
|Benito Sánchez Martinez
|The state of Mississippi
|ITA Regional South
|Daniel Sancho Arbizu
|Denver
|ITA regional mountain
|Braden Shik
|NC State
|ITA East section
|Tiago Silva
|Peaceful
|ITA Conference Masters
|Colton Smith
|Arizona
|ITA All American
|Luca Staeheli
|NC State
|ITA East section
|Timofey Stepanov
|California
|ITA West section
|Dhakshineswar Suresh
|Wake up forest
|ITA East section
|Trevor Svajda
|SMU
|ITA central section
|Oliver Tarvet
|San Diego
|ITA All American
|Aristotle Thanos
|State of Michigan
|ITA central section
|Emon Van Loben Sels
|UCLA
|ITA West section
|Connor Van Schalkwyk
|Old rule
|ITA Regional-Atlantic
|Pedro Vives
|TCU
|ITA All American
|Cooper Williams
|Duke
|ITA East section
|Gavin Young
|Michigan
|ITA central section
|Noah Zamora
|UC Irvine
|ITA Regional-Southwest
|Michael Zheng
|Colombia
|ITA All American
|1.
|JC Roddick
|Texas A&M
|2.
|Alexander Bernard
|State of Ohio
|3.
|Zsombor Velcz
|Baylor
|4.
|Willem Mroz
|Illinois
|5.
|Nicolaas Kotzen
|Colombia
|6.
|Ryan Colby
|Georgia
|7.
|Savrijan Danilov
|San Diego
|8.
|Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes
|Oklahoma
|9.
|Alejandro Moreno
|Tennessee
|10.
|Willem Jansen
|State of Ohio
|1.
|Sebastian Gorzny
|Texas
|2.
|Michael Zheng
|Colombia
|3.
|Colton Smith
|Arizona
|4.
|Carl Emil Overbeck
|California
|5.
|Jay friend
|Arizona
|6.
|To Maxted
|TCU
|7.
|Oliver Tarvet
|San Diego
|8.
|Aidan Kim
|State of Ohio
|Jonas Braswell
|Texas
|Corey Craig
|State of Florida
|Timo Legout
|Texas
|Shunsuke Mitsui
|Tennessee
|Thomas Paulsel
|Georgia
|Braden Shik
|NC State
|Dhakshineswar Suresh
|Wake up forest
|Pedro Vives
|TCU
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Setting
|Qualifying event
|William Nolan
|Billy Blaydes
|Chestnut brown
|ITA Regional South
|Marko Miladinovic
|Oskar Brostrom Poulsen
|Baylor
|ITA All American
|Zsombor Velcz
|Devin Badenhorst
|Baylor
|ITA All American
|Wally Thayne
|Zach Fuchs
|Brigham Young
|ITA West section
|Carl Emil Overbeck
|Theo Daan
|California
|ITA West section
|Michael Wright
|Alex Chang
|California
|ITA West section
|Vasco Prata
|Matthias Iturbe
|Charlotte
|ITA Conference Masters
|Hugo Hashimoto
|Michael Zheng
|Colombia
|ITA All American
|Erik Verdes
|Rushil Khosla
|Cornell
|ITA Regional-New England
|Cooper Williams
|According to Wijngar
|Duke
|ITA East section
|Tanapatt Nirundorn
|Henry Jefferson
|Florida
|ITA Regional-Southeast
|Youcef Rihane
|Alex Bult
|State of Florida
|ITA South section
|Facundo Yunis
|Jip van Assendelft
|Indiana
|ITA South section
|Joaquim Almeida
|Siwanat Auytayakul
|Freedom
|ITA Regional-Atlantic
|Gavin Young
|Benjamin Kittay
|Michigan
|ITA Regional-Midwest
|Petar Jovanović
|Benito Sánchez Martinez
|The state of Mississippi
|ITA Conference Masters
|Mario Martinez Serrano
|Nicolo Baroni
|The state of Mississippi
|ITA South section
|Ondrej Horak
|Karim Al-Amin
|Middle Tennessee
|ITA Regional-Ohio Valley
|Patrick Schoen
|Logan Zapp
|North Carolina
|ITA East section
|Peter Nad
|Sebastian Dominko
|Our Lady
|ITA Conference Masters
|Bryce Nakashima
|Willem Jansen
|State of Ohio
|ITA central section
|Bruno Nhavene
|Oscar Lacides
|Oklahoma
|ITA Regional-Central
|Filippos Atreinidis
|Paul Inhauspe
|Princeton
|ITA Regional-Northeast
|Arthus de la Bassetiere
|Kabeer Kapasi
|Rice
|ITA central section
|Oliver Tarvet
|Stian Klaassen
|San Diego
|ITA All American
|Nicholas Godick
|Samir Banerjee
|Stanford
|ITA Regional-Northwest
|Pedro Vives
|To Maxted
|TCU
|ITA central section
|Timo Legout
|Lucas Brown
|Texas
|ITA Regional-Texas
|Aadarsh Tripathi
|Alexander Hoogmartens
|UCLA
|ITA Regional-Southwest
|Luciano Tacchi
|Luca Pow
|Wake up forest
|ITA Regional Carolina
|Dhakshineswar Suresh
|Johannes Xilas
|Wake up forest
|ITA East section
|Connor Kruger
|Minh Tuan Dinh Viet
|Weber stands
|ITA regional mountain
|1.
|Freddy Blaydes
|Niels Ratiu
|Georgia
|2.
|Noa Vukadin
|Maxwell Smith
|Clemson
|3.
|Togan Tokac
|Giulio Perego
|Texas A&M
|4.
|Alejandro Moreno
|Alex Kotzen
|Tennessee
|5.
|Julien Penzlin
|Aleksi Lofman
|LSU
|1.
|Oliver Tarvet
|Stian Klaassen
|San Diego
|2.
|Marko Miladinovic
|Oskar Brostrom Poulsen
|Baylor
|3.
|Petar Jovanović
|Benito Sánchez Martinez
|The state of Mississippi
|4.
|Luciano Tacchi
|Luca Pow
|Wake up forest
|Zsombor Velcz
|Devin Badenhorst
|Baylor
|Cooper Williams
|According to Wijngar
|Duke
|Youcef Rihane
|Alex Bult
|State of Florida
|Pedro Vives
|To Maxted
|TCU
|
