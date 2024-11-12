



Controversies remain over the selection policies of the Guyana Cricket Board

Sport By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports The controversy that has arisen over the selection of players representing four teams is ongoing Guyana cricket board (GCB) The T20 cricket competition continues. People are calling on the GCB to explain its selection policy as it has been observed that a number of promising and upcoming players have not been selected to represent any of the teams. A number of former cricketers and leading businessmen have joined the GCB asking them to have their say. The GCB has chosen to remain silent. They say the GCB should be courteous, respectful enough and accountable to stakeholders. They said it is common for individuals to be selected for the present or future, but the GCB appears to be taking a different policy with some unknown players making the cut. Leading the charge is prominent businessman, community activist and former first division cricketer Rafeek Kassim. The controversy intensified after prolific youth player Adrian Hetmyer, one of the players surprisingly left out, achieved another century, his 13th century as a teenager. Hetmyer hammered 107 and played for the RHCCCC in the U17 cricket this weekend. final played in the RHCC against Albion CC in Berbice. Hetmyer, one of the young players highlighted by the club as a surprising omission, took part in the National Senior Trials earlier this year. In addition to the Rose Hall Community Center (RHCC), a number of other clubs have come forward with their own stories, but are reluctant to name names for fear of becoming victims. However, Kassim, who was and still plays a leading all-rounder, has no such hindrances. The former fast bowling all-rounder said the GCB's policy is simply killing the game instead of helping the players and wondered what plans the GCB has for the future. He said that in addition to the players named by the RHCC, a number of other young and promising players could be identified ahead of some of the selected players. The RHCC had taken umbrage at the non-selection of the Club's players to participate in the competition. Other promising players mentioned include Romario Ramdehol, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the just concluded Regional U-17 tournament. National U17 pacer Devon Wharton, rated as one of the fastest bowlers in the recently concluded Regional U-17 competition and Raymond Vankenie, who was recently invited to the Combined Compasses and Colleges (CCC) trials and competed in the T10 competition in Trinidad. Kassim, a former cricket executive, like others who oppose the way things are done, wants a shake-up in the selection policies of the national and provincial boards. Kassim said individuals like Hetmyer and others should be encouraged and given every opportunity to develop their cricket. He and others had previously criticized the attitude and high-handed behavior of the cricket board and national selectors. (Controversies remain over the Guyana Cricket Board's selection policy) Related

