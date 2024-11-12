Sports
The spread between Georgia football and Tennessee makes no sense
Georgia Football needs to put the loss to Ole Miss behind them quickly, as a top 10 team from Tennessee comes to Athens next Saturday night. If Georgia plays as poorly as it did against Ole Miss, this could be another long night. However, if they reach their full potential, they can certainly get their season back on track with a win.
With six days left of the match, the sentiment across the country is that it is likely to be a very close match. Vegas, however, disagrees.
Georgia opened as a 10.5-point favorite over Tennessee before the cutoff for this weekend's games shifted to 8.5 points. After the Vols won again and Georgia lost to Ole Miss on Saturday, you would think the line for this weekend's game would shift even more in Tennessee's favor.
However, the opposite happened.
Betting lines are something that is almost impossible to understand. Sometimes it seems like Vegas comes up with these spreads out of thin air, but more often than not they are usually correct. So it's best to trust what they say, rather than trying to prove them wrong.
But what just happened to the line in Georgia's upcoming game makes absolutely no sense.
Vegas favored Georgia over Tennessee by 8.5 points heading into this weekend, but now on Sunday the Bulldogs jumped to 9.5 points favorites. You'd think the exact opposite would happen based on this weekend's results, but somehow Georgia is a bigger favorite now than before they played Ole Miss.
Hopefully Vegas knows something that UGA fans don't, because there's no way the average sports fan can understand this. As previously mentioned, Vegas usually knows what they're doing, so let's hope they're right, because Kirby Smarts team desperately needs a win.
