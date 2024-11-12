Where the best men's tennis players play the ATP Finals tournament





The Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, the largest arena in the country, hosts the ATP Finals. Inalpi Arena When the world's best men's tennis players travel to Europe for the ATP Finals, they do so in Turin, Italy, taking over the Inalpi Arena for the year-end show. Originally opened in 2005 to host ice hockey events during the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the Inalpi Arena is now the largest arena in Italy, with a seating capacity of 15,000 for some events, concerts and shows. For the ATP Finals the says ATP the venue can accommodate up to 12,000 spectators. The ATP Finals runs until November 17 this year and is contracted to play at the arena through 2025, bringing the top eight men's singles players and the top eight men's doubles teams to the round robin-style tournament over the course of the calendar year are brought. that culminates in semi-finals and championship matches. The ATP Finals tennis tournament at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo … [+] by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Designed by international architects Arata Isozaki and Pier Paolo Maggiora, the building was designed with flexibility in mind, in keeping with the theme of legacy beyond Olympic Games use. The building is 180 meters long, 100 meters wide and 20 meters high and consists of four levels. It is completely clad in stainless steel and glass and all rests on a glass base, with part of the building located underground. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> MORE: Airbus fuselages used in the reconstruction of the French stadium The main entrance to the venue faces Piazzale Grande Torino, allowing fans to enter the venue from the main square and access a large foyer, which can also be used as an exhibition space. Throughout the year and during the ATP Finals, the Inalpi Arena features a plastic-free environment, instead replacing sustainable alternatives such as biodegradable, compostable or recycled materials with single-use plastics. The ATP Finals are spread all over the world throughout its existence. The early days of the event saw players travel to Tokyo in 1970, followed by Paris, Barcelona, ​​Boston, Melbourne, Stockholm and Houston before beginning a thirteen-year run at New York's Madison Square Garden from 1977 to 1989. MORE: Houston Rockets opens a spacious and technically demanding training center In 1990 the event changed to the ATP Tour World Championships and the venue alternated between Frankfurt and Hannover. In 2000, the event was renamed the Tennis Masters Cup and was first held in Lisbon, then in Sydney, Houston and Shanghai. In 2009, the O2 in London, the world's busiest entertainment venue, took over the ATP Finals and hosted the event for 12 years, up to and including the event's 50th anniversary in 2020. In 2021, Turin became the host. Those duties end after the 2025 season. While there is no official word on the location of the 2026 ATP Finals, Italian media report that a new venue being built in Milan, Italy, for the 2026 Olympic Games could become the next home of the ATP Finals. For now, however, Turin is in the spotlight of the ATP Finals.

