



Virat Kohli (Getty Images) Virat Kohli is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, and while the lack of runs, especially in 2024, may indicate that he is well past his best years, there are many who believe that the batting icon is still quite what cricket has to offer and can rediscover itself in the near future Frontier Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia. However, media reports Down Under are already talking about the series being likely to be a farewell for the former India captain.

“There appears to be a farewell to the man on these shores this summer,” said a report in the Herald Sun on Tuesday, as Yashasvi Jaiswal was announced as the Indian batsman to watch out for in the five-Test series. Virat & Rohit's home battle: Left-arm spin and lost intent? | Highlights beyond the borders Kohli's usually productive bat has not produced anything of note of late. In fact, his 2024 stats show that in 25 innings (19 matches) across formats so far, he has scored just 488 runs at an average of 20.33, including two half-centuries.

Talking about his recent form in Test cricket, in 10 innings across five matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Kohli scored just 192 runs.

That leaves India's go-to man alarmingly short of runs and confidence heading into the BGT.

The report in the Herald Sun recalled Kohli during the 2012 tour of Australia and how he went on to redefine the rivalry in the coming years. How long will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja play? | BTB highlights “Kohli left his first notable impression on the Australian crowd in 2012 at the SCG when he raised his finger at the crowd, but his most lasting impression came two Tests later when he scored India's only ton of the series,” it said.

“The boy had arrived and would define the Australia-India rivalry for the next decade. This summer it looks like the man will be farewelled on these shores.'

It added that left-handed opener Jaiswal is ready to enthrall the Australian fans like Kohli has done since his arrival.

“In his (Kohli's) place, Jaiswal looks set to come in, having established himself over the past 18 months as the most exciting Indian batsman of his generation… And like Kohli before him, when he is at full strength, nothing feels out of reach for India,” the report said.

While strong hopes are pinned on Jaiswal's success on his maiden tour of Australia, it will be foolhardy to write off Kohli just yet.

India, the current holders of the BGT, won their last two Test series in Australia and have not lost the trophy since 2014.

The BGT starts from November 22 with the Perth Test.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-australia/virat-kohli-looks-set-to-be-farewelled-writes-australian-media/articleshow/115198488.cms

