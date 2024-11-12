Collingwood youngster Harry DeMattia scores a century playing local cricket for Sorrento

Collingwood youngster Harry DeMattia completed a century of local cricket with Sorrento this weekend.

The 2023 draftee was initially heading to Portsea Recreation Reserve to watch his best friend, Kai Marshall, in the club's third.

But when the club president, who is his cousin, asked Ben the question, DeMattia was ready.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: download today

Originally I was just going to watch and then Ben told me they were one hour short in the morning. “I actually just took my whites and gear in the back, just in case,” the 19-year-old told SEN on Monday morning.

About 20 minutes before the match starts, he wins the toss and is batting.

I thought I was putting the pads in for the first time… I hadn't hit a cricket ball in almost two years, so it was a lot of fun.

He made 116 not out before being retired by his cousin.

I was at a drinks party at 93 and then Ben said he was going to let me retire after the barrel, DeMattia said.

I got there and then I had a little fun for the next 16 runs and then I saw him walking towards the scorers and I knew he was going to pull me away at the end of that run.

Jaidyn Stephenson signs with old club for immediate return to football 2 minutes reading AFL superstar hosts surprise wedding of the year 1 minute read

The running winger/halfback top scored comfortably in his wing score of 6-301, while his mate Kai was next best with 60, giving the pair plenty of time together in the middle.

As a junior, DeMattia had to choose between footy and cricket and could have pursued either as a career.

He played for Australia under-19s and was even called up by the Aussie Test team as a sub-fielder in the 2022 Boxing Day Test.

But for now he is focusing back on football, with Collingwood's first through fourth year players returning to training on Monday.

Maybe I'll play another game during Chrissy break with Dad and Kai, DeMattia said.

I'm not even sure what figure it was to be honest.

I did go back to the club after the match, but they were playing, so they weren't there.

Harry DeMattia saved the day for his friends' team. Credit: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

So last minute was the call for the weekend. DeMattia had to register with the league to play just hours before the first pitch.

But in a nod to an infamous story from yesteryear, he was listed on the scorecard as Fill-in.

In 2019, then-Collingwood midfielder Brayden Sier began playing Monday night basketball for a team in the Diamond Valley Basketball Association under the pseudonym Phill Inn.

DeMattia said he enjoyed playing without the pressure of the high-powered environments he is so accustomed to.

What I said to Kai and a few others along the way was that I just needed to play in freedom and have fun, without worrying about the result, getting dropped next week or making runs and all that stuff, he said.

It was good to get out there and just enjoy playing cricket.

At the end of the over I got to go and talk to Kai and whoever I was batting with, the young guy, Chase, too, and just talk about cricket but talk about other things too. It's just like playing golf, just enjoy it.