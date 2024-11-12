Kennesaw State's head football coach claims he was fired after 10 seasons





In a significant shift for the Kennesaw State University football program, head coach Brian Bohannon has been relieved of his position. University athletics director Milton Overton shared an announcement over the weekend claiming Bohannon was resigning. But the former coach said he was fired. Bohannon worked with the team for eleven years. In a post on X, Bohannon said he was informed by Overton that the university would be “making a change in leadership.” SAN ANTONIO, TX – August 31: Kennesaw State Owls head coach Brian Bohannon yells at a referee during the game between the Kennesaw State Owls and the University of Texas – San Antonio Roadrunners on August 31, 2024 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX . Later that day, one article published by Kennesaw State Football Director of Football Communications Andrew Clausen stated that it was Bohannon's own decision. “Contrary to what has been reported, I want to be clear that I have not resigned from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University,” Bohannon tweeted. “Since we started the football program, I have had the pleasure of coaching and working with so many great people. I appreciate your hard work and dedication to this program.” Brian Bohannon's coaching record at KSU Bohannon is credited with the KSU Owls' rapid growth, making them a force to be reckoned with in collegiate football. In just five years under his tutelage, the Owls became one of the most successful start-up teams in the history of the Football Championships Subdivision. The team continued to rise, moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision and this season to Conference USA. As the team goes through this transition phase, co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks is expected to step into the role of interim head coach. Burks is no stranger to the Owls' playbook, having been a key player in the program's development both on and off the field. He was named 2018 FCS National Performer of the Year and runner-up for the Walter Payton Award. This year, KSU will further recognize Burks' impact by inducting him into the KSU Athletics Hall of Fame. ATLANTA, GA – AUG 30: Quarterback Chandler Burks #3 of the Kennesaw State Owls throws a pass for linebacker Victor Heyward #37 of the Georgia State Panthers at GA State Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Chan Overton assured KSU fans and supporters that the focus now is on the athletes and the remaining season, which includes two more home games. An immediate national search is underway for the next head football coach. The university has not yet responded to Bohannon's claim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/ksu-head-football-coach-steps-down-after-10-seasons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos