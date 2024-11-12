'Happy' Kei Nishikori wins Helsinki Challenger title | ATP tour





Challenger 'Happy' Nishikori wins Helsinki Challenger title Eubanks among the Challenger titlists on Sunday November 11, 2024 HPP opened Kei Nishikori wins the ATP Challenger Tour 125 event in Helsinki, Finland.

By ATP staff Kei Nishikori returned to the winner's circle on Sunday. The former No. 4 player in the PIF ATP Rankings claimed his first title of the season when he won the ATP Challenger Tour event in Helsinki. He defeated Luca Nardi 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 and triumphed at the HPP Open. “It's great,” Nishikori said. “It's been a long time since I won a title. This was a very tough week, a tough final. Luca played very well in the final. I almost lost my chance, but in the end I was able to play solidly.” “It wasn't easy. Semi-final was tough, played for two and a half hours and recovered for the day and played three more sets. Not easy, but this is my last tournament of the year, so today I just tried to give 100 percent for this match and I think I did very well.” Cheerful! pic.twitter.com/4BHGANDRFL — Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) November 10, 2024 Nishikori has won 25 of his past 29 matches on the ATP Challenger Tour, dating back to the 2018 Dallas Challenger. The 34-year-old was ranked No. 576 in the world in August but has quickly climbed towards the fringes of the Top 100. The 12-time ATP Tour title winner reached the quarter-finals of the Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event and the quarter-finals of the Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event in August. final in Tokyo. “I'm close to the Top 100 now, so the next goal is the Top 50 and just keep winning,” said Nishikori when asked about his goals for 2025.



Knoxville, Tenn

In other action, Christopher Eubanks claimed his fourth title at that level at the Knoxville Challenger, which was celebrating its 20th anniversary. Eubanks, who also won the Knoxville Trophy in 2021, defeated 18-year-old Learner Tien #NextGenATP 7-5, 7-6(9) in the final. The 28-year-old needed a decisive tiebreak in both his quarter-final and semi-final matches. “I try not to depend on the results whether it is a successful week or not. I think after the US Open I really started training for a good few weeks and tinkered with my game a bit. I don't focus so much on winning and losing as much as I enjoy the process of improving my game,” Eubanks told commentator Mike Cation. “We've really tried to do a really good job over the last three or four weeks of making some adjustments in my game. That has been my focus and not so much on winning. Winning obviously helps and it shows that I am clearly on the right track.” 2021

2024@chris_eubanks96 is champion in Knoxville for the second time in his career!#ATPCchallenger | @usta pic.twitter.com/R9O3zwWd8B — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 10, 2024 Matsuyama, Japan

Eubanks' compatriot Nicolas Moreno De Alboran also triumphed at the Unicharm Trophy Ehime. The 27-year-old sits at career-high 110 in the PIF ATP Rankings after his latest 7-6(4), 6-2 victory against Alex Bolt. Moreno de Alboran, a three-time ATP Challenger Tour champion, leads the USTA's wildcard challenge for direct entry into the Australian Open with a week left in the race.

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in action at the Matsuyama Challenger. Credit: Yoshiharu Yokoyama Lima, Peru

Czech Vit Kopriva won the Directv Open Lima, where he defeated Elmer Moller 6-3, 7-6(3) in the championship match to lift his fifth Challenger trophy. Kopriva, 27, played three-setters in four of his five matches. The Lima title took Kopriva to world number 131. Leaving Lima with the hardware Vit Kopriva claims his second title of the year, scoring a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over Moller#ATPCchallenger pic.twitter.com/LejDwCJi1j — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 10, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nishikori-helsinki-2024-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos