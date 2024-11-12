Disband Mansa District Cricket Association, recommends inquiry report after junior players falsified age | Chandigarh News





After an investigation spanning two years, the Mansa Deputy Commissioner has recommended dissolving the District Cricket Association affiliated to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Mohali, after it was found that officials were allowing over-qualified youth to play in junior teams.

The complaint in this regard was filed by advocate Aman Kumar before the Deputy Commissioner in December 2022. The investigation report, which was concluded on November 4, also found that the age of such players had been falsified on Aadhaar cards, allowing them to play alongside juniors.

The petitioner has also approached the police on this issue and an FIR No. 61 dated 07/03/2023 has also been registered. Thus, from the above facts, it is clear that the allegations made by the applicant against the District Cricket Association, Mansa, have been found to be true. It is, therefore, recommended that necessary action be taken by dissolving the existing body of the District Cricket Association, Mansa, and appointing a new body of the District Cricket Association, Mansa, as per rules, the report said. Mansa DCA president Dilraj Singh Bhundar, meanwhile, said the association cannot be held responsible if players forge documents. According to the District Cricket Association's complaint, Mansa was preferred by outsiders from other districts and states as it allowed them to lower their age and play in junior teams where they could easily dominate younger players. The names and details of some such players were also submitted. On the one hand, the scandal has affected many deserving youngsters who had to compete with players two to five years older than them. Many got frustrated and quit cricket after having to compete against such older players in the Under 14, 16 and 19 groups. Moreover, after their unfair selection, such cheaters managed to earn good money from PCA even though they did not make it to Team India, Aman said Kumar to The Indian Express. The investigation revealed that one player, whose date of birth was 9-6-2002 as per his school certificate, had changed it to 24-11-2004 on his Aadhaar card, making him two years younger. Another player made himself six years “younger” and changed his date of birth from 8/12/1999 to 12/18/2005, the report said. These two players and many others have dual age registration with DCA, Mansa. Some players even have double age registration with the PCA. The deputy commissioner's inquiry has named a number of players. But a proper investigation by the PCA or any other state or national authority would unearth a much bigger scandal, Kumar said. The deputy commissioner had sought related details from DCA, Mansa and the players' respective schools to verify the allegations. On examining the details submitted by the players to the institutions (Cricket Association and School) as well as the Aadhaar cards/birth certificates etc. of the concerned, it appears that there is some truth in the application submitted by the applicant as there there is a significant discrepancy between the 'date of birth' recorded in the documents submitted by some players in the institutes and their Aadhaar cards/birth certificates, read the report. Reacting to the report, Mansa DCA president Dilraj Singh Bhundar said: A few such cases had come to our attention and we had banned those players. How can the association be held responsible for false claims when it is the candidates and their parents who submit the age certificates? Bhundar, son of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) acting president and ex-MLA Balwinder Singh Bhundar, added: An inquiry in this regard is already underway at the PCA. There are rules when it comes to dissolving the association. We are an autonomous body. The deputy commissioner can only give advice. The PCA will also investigate the matter. We strive to provide free and fair opportunities to every player. You must visit the cricket ground in Mansa. “We started from scratch and spent money from our pockets,” he said. Last year, criminal proceedings were initiated against key officials, including DCA secretary general Jagmohan Dhaliwal, a teacher and several players, for their role in submitting forged age documents. No official report has yet been drawn up in the case. The investigation stalled after the police FIR. We are hopeful that the DC's inquiry report will expedite the police investigation and the perpetrators will be brought to book, Kumar said.

