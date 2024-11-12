The Utah Hockey Club received a dog, a 13-week-old puppy named Archie

KEARNS A small black Labrador puppy looked a little disheveled Monday morning at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Players surrounded the little dog as they did 22 push-ups in conjunction with the “22 in 22 Challenge,” an event created to raise awareness of the military suicide crisis.

At first, the cute pup sat patiently and just looked around curiously at the players. Then his puppy instincts quickly took over.

The black lab waddled over to Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka and began playfully licking his face as Vejmelka completed the push-ups. The puppy then bounced over several arms, causing him to laugh and smile as he walked around the team.

Meet your favorite member of the Utah Hockey Club: Archie, the team's new puppy.

The 13-week-old black Labrador Retriever is the official dog of the Utah Hockey Club. The team partnered with America's VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders and will help raise Archie for the next 14 to 16 months.

“I don't think anyone in the room doesn't like dogs around,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. “Everyone is trying to stroke it. It's nice to have something different in the room.”

Archie will appear at community events, select home games and spend significant time at the team facility at the Utah Olympic Oval as he prepares for life as a service dog. The public can meet Archie on Nov. 15 at the Delta Center when Utah faces the Vegas Golden Knights via a meet-and-greet in the main concourse.

The puppy arrived in Utah last month, and the first time he waddled onto the ice and walked slowly across the slippery surface while collecting treats, the team was hooked.

And who wouldn't be? The puppy dog ​​eyes, his huge puppy paws that we might editorialize here, but Archie is perfect.

“Archie will become a beloved part of the club, and we are very grateful to both Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union for their continued support of our organization, as well as their commitment to serving our nation's veterans and first responders,” the spokesperson said. John Miller, president and CEO of VetDogs.

During his time in Utah, Archie will work on basic commands and social skills to be ready for his formal service dog training at the American VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York. After formal training, he is placed with an experienced or disabled first responder for free.

Until then, he will be a mini-mascot for the team.

“Our team puppy is really cute too. She comes around and puts a smile on people's faces, so it's fun,” Alex Kerfoot said.

Especially for a team full of dog lovers.

Archie, the new team dog of Utah Hockey Club. (Photo: Utah Hockey Club)

Bjugstad rescued a Shih Tzu Maltese named Milo when he played in Florida; Kerfoot surprised his wife with Coconut, a mini Australian Labradoodle, for Christmas in 2019; Lawson Crouse's French Bulldog has its own Instagram account.

There are many more, including head coach André Tourigny.

Last year he was at the arena when his wife sent him a photo of a Cavalier Bichon with the message, “It's so cute. I want to bring him home.”

“I thought, 'Here we go, I think we're getting a dog.' And that's exactly what happened,” Tourigny said with a smile. “The next day we had a dog.”

And now his team does too.

It brought some joy to a team that was in the thick of it. The team has lost seven of its last nine games (including two overtime defeats) heading into Wednesday's game against Carolina. Utah's four-game road trip also ended on a sour note, as the team lost 4-0 in Nashville.

But the team is using a three-day break to try to reset.

“It's not that often all year long that you don't have games for three days in a row,” Kerfoot said. “So it's a good mental reset for us when we get home after a long trip.”

It didn't hurt to be with a cute puppy either.