Sports
The Utah Hockey Club received a dog, a 13-week-old puppy named Archie
KEARNS A small black Labrador puppy looked a little disheveled Monday morning at the Utah Olympic Oval.
Players surrounded the little dog as they did 22 push-ups in conjunction with the “22 in 22 Challenge,” an event created to raise awareness of the military suicide crisis.
At first, the cute pup sat patiently and just looked around curiously at the players. Then his puppy instincts quickly took over.
The black lab waddled over to Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka and began playfully licking his face as Vejmelka completed the push-ups. The puppy then bounced over several arms, causing him to laugh and smile as he walked around the team.
Meet your favorite member of the Utah Hockey Club: Archie, the team's new puppy.
The 13-week-old black Labrador Retriever is the official dog of the Utah Hockey Club. The team partnered with America's VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders and will help raise Archie for the next 14 to 16 months.
“I don't think anyone in the room doesn't like dogs around,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. “Everyone is trying to stroke it. It's nice to have something different in the room.”
Archie will appear at community events, select home games and spend significant time at the team facility at the Utah Olympic Oval as he prepares for life as a service dog. The public can meet Archie on Nov. 15 at the Delta Center when Utah faces the Vegas Golden Knights via a meet-and-greet in the main concourse.
The puppy arrived in Utah last month, and the first time he waddled onto the ice and walked slowly across the slippery surface while collecting treats, the team was hooked.
And who wouldn't be? The puppy dog eyes, his huge puppy paws that we might editorialize here, but Archie is perfect.
“Archie will become a beloved part of the club, and we are very grateful to both Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union for their continued support of our organization, as well as their commitment to serving our nation's veterans and first responders,” the spokesperson said. John Miller, president and CEO of VetDogs.
During his time in Utah, Archie will work on basic commands and social skills to be ready for his formal service dog training at the American VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York. After formal training, he is placed with an experienced or disabled first responder for free.
Until then, he will be a mini-mascot for the team.
“Our team puppy is really cute too. She comes around and puts a smile on people's faces, so it's fun,” Alex Kerfoot said.
Especially for a team full of dog lovers.
Bjugstad rescued a Shih Tzu Maltese named Milo when he played in Florida; Kerfoot surprised his wife with Coconut, a mini Australian Labradoodle, for Christmas in 2019; Lawson Crouse's French Bulldog has its own Instagram account.
There are many more, including head coach André Tourigny.
Last year he was at the arena when his wife sent him a photo of a Cavalier Bichon with the message, “It's so cute. I want to bring him home.”
“I thought, 'Here we go, I think we're getting a dog.' And that's exactly what happened,” Tourigny said with a smile. “The next day we had a dog.”
And now his team does too.
It brought some joy to a team that was in the thick of it. The team has lost seven of its last nine games (including two overtime defeats) heading into Wednesday's game against Carolina. Utah's four-game road trip also ended on a sour note, as the team lost 4-0 in Nashville.
But the team is using a three-day break to try to reset.
“It's not that often all year long that you don't have games for three days in a row,” Kerfoot said. “So it's a good mental reset for us when we get home after a long trip.”
It didn't hurt to be with a cute puppy either.
Key points for this article were generated using large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article itself is written exclusively by humans.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ksl.com/article/51187253/the-utah-hockey-club-got-a-dog–a-13-week-old-puppy-named-archie
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The first summit between Japan's Ishiba and China's Xi is expected to take place on November 15
- The next Brexit battleground – POLITICO
- Tennis Channel removes Jon Wertheim after comment about Barbora Krejkov
- List of ministers from the Jokowi era who received money for their retirement, take a look at the amounts!
- Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes 'gender affirmation' surgery: why has this destroyed his cricketing ambitions? | Aryan Bangar cricket health
- Anil Vij predicts same magic as Haryana polls for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections: Only Narendra Modi
- Flix Lebrun finishes 4th in the world, the best ranking of his career
- Imran and his partner seek time to answer 79 legal questions – Pakistan
- Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires
- Bappenas reveals a number of goals of Jokowi's government that should not be achieved
- The Utah Hockey Club received a dog, a 13-week-old puppy named Archie
- 4.1 magnitude earthquake near Muswellbrook likely part of 'swarm' that could see 'hundreds to thousands' of shocks | New South Wales