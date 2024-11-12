Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes 'gender affirmation' surgery: why has this destroyed his cricketing ambitions? | Aryan Bangar cricket health

Sports
Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes 'gender affirmation' surgery: why has this destroyed his cricketing ambitions?
Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan Bangar has undergone gender confirmation surgery. Now she identifies herself as Anaya Bangar. In a viral post on social media, Anaya shared her journey to becoming a woman. Losing strength, but gaining happiness. Body change, dysphoria easing is still a long way to go, but every step feels more like me, Anaya wrote on her social media account.
Twenty-three-year-old Anaya was also undergoing hormone replacement therapy. Anaya, who currently lives in England, played cricket for local club Islam Gymkhana. In a post from a few months ago, Anaya talked about her passion for cricket. She announced that she was giving up cricket because there are no proper rules for trans women in cricket.
Anaya credits her father, Sanjay Bangar, who played 12 Tests and 15 one-day internationals for India, as her biggest inspiration. From an early age, cricket has always been a part of my life. Growing up, I watched my father in awe as he represented and coached the country, and it wasn't long before I started dreaming of following in his footsteps. The passion, discipline and dedication he showed to the sport were very inspiring to me. Cricket became my love, my ambition and my future. I have been honing my skills all my life, hoping to one day represent my country, just like him. I never thought I would have to consider giving up the sport that has been my passion, love and escape. But here I am, confronted with a painful reality. As a trans woman on hormone replacement therapy, my body has changed drastically. I have lost the muscle mass, strength, memory and athletic skills I once relied on. The game I loved for so long is disappearing, Anaya wrote in the viral post.
ECB bans trans women from top cricket
A few weeks ago, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that transgender women will no longer be allowed to play at the elite level of domestic women's cricket from next year. Under the new rule, players who have gone through male puberty will not be eligible to compete in the top two levels of women's football, including the women's competition The Hundred's.
However, transgender women will still be allowed to participate in level three of the domestic structure, which consists of lower-level counties and recreational cricket. This follows the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision in November 2023 to ban transgender women who have experienced male puberty from competing in women's international matches.
Why are trans women banned in professional cricket?
The ICC said it is banning transgender women who have previously gone through the stage of male puberty from participating in professional international cricket events, citing concerns about “fairness”, “safety” and physical advantage.” The cricket's top body is concerned that trans women could have an unfair advantage over cisgender women starting at male puberty, which allows for better muscle mass, bone density and cardiovascular capacity.
Doesn't HRT alleviate the effects on male puberty?
While cricketers like Anaya explain that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) causes her to lose muscle mass, strength and more, the ICC does not believe that HRT completely alleviates the effects of male puberty. The ICC claims its decision is based on medical evidence suggesting that some people can still maintain certain physical benefits despite HRT. It is also concerned that such physical differences pose a risk of injury in aspects such as fast bowling and fielding. Similar rules are also present in rugby and athletics. While critics say this excludes transgender women from sporting platforms, the ICC says it follows fairness policies.
What is gender confirmation surgery?
The Cleveland Clinic of the US defines gender confirmation surgery as procedures that help people transition to their gender. They help their body better align with their gender identity. Gender affirming options may include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery.
There are many surgical and non-surgical procedures and treatments performed as part of gender affirmation treatment. In the world of sports, many prominent personalities have undergone gender-affirming surgeries.
American athletics great Bruce Jenner, who eventually switched to Caitlyn Jenner, is a well-known example. The Cleveland Clinic says that feminizing hormone therapy, or anti-androgen therapy, which trans women undergo, can result in decreased muscle mass, increased body fat storage in the hips, buttocks, and face, and can also result in weight gain, among other effects.
