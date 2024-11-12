Tennis Channel removes Jon Wertheim after comment about Barbora Krejkov





The Tennis Channel has benched Jon Wertheim after he made an inappropriate comment about professional player Barbora Krejkov. In a tweet shared to his However, the network still considered his actions a violation of company standards. When Tennis Channel became aware of an inappropriate comment about a professional tennis player by our analyst Jon Wertheim on Friday, we immediately took him off the air indefinitely. statement started. Tennis Channel's Steve Weissman and Jon Wertheim interview Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, July 2024.

Fred Mullane/ISI Photos/Getty

The network also apologized to the player, Barbora Krejcikova, as did Jon. Jon has dedicated his career to highlighting and growing this sport and is a valued member of our family and tennis community. That said, Tennis Channel obligates its employees at all times to a standard of respect for others, a standard that was not currently being met, it concluded. In Wertheim's public apology, he said: During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some very regrettable off-air comments. I acknowledge them. My apologies to them. I immediately reached out and apologized to the player. Barbora Krejcikova from Czech Republic, July 2024.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

The broadcaster went on to explain how his comments, made off-air, got back to the masses, including 28-year-old Krejkov. According to Wertheim, he was rehearsing for a show via Zoom when he and his co-hosts were shown a graphic [illustration] from a player who had just participated. It showed her at an angle that made her forehead exaggerated. A few moments later I was told to frame my zoom lens. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead look like the photo of the player in question. Someone in the control room came in and I joked back. Although this was a private rehearsal, this exchange was broadcast live inadvertently and without context, he tweeted. I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I aspire to be. I am responsible. I own this. I'm sorry, Wertheim's message concluded. Barbora Krejcikova from Czech Republic, July 2024.

François Nel/Getty

Krejkov also responded to his comments via social media. In a three-part tweetthe Wimbledon champion called Wertheim's comments disappointing. You may have heard of the recent comments on Tennis Channel during WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance. As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional commentary, she began. Never miss a story again. Sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I believe it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the field. “I love tennis very much, and I want it to be represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level,” the athlete added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/tennis-channel-removes-jon-wertheim-after-comment-about-barbora-krejcikova-8743391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos